Devolo turns up the heat: Wi-Fi 7 router with 9300 Mbit/s

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 8.9.2025

Devolo is launching two new routers without a modem at IFA 2025. These come with Wi-Fi 7, tri-band, mesh and up to 9300 Mbit/s for the home network.

Devolo is presenting two new devices for the home network at the IFA in Berlin. The two devices WiFi 7 BE6500 and WiFi 7 BE9300 Tri-Band. You might think they were specially designed for Switzerland. Many users in this country are satisfied with the modem provided by their provider (motto: the main thing is that everything works), but are unable to manage their network as they would like. Devolo does not integrate a modem and concentrates on network management.

The routers have a simple design.

Source: Florian Bodoky

Wi-Fi 7 and tri-band on board

The new employees work with the Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) standard. This utilises the three known frequency ranges 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz. Devolo relies on multi-link operation so that your laptop, for example, can use several frequency bands simultaneously - if it supports them all. 6 gigahertz is not yet particularly widespread.

The «smaller» BE6500 achieves up to 6500 Mbit/s in this configuration. Its big brother, the BE9300 Tri-Band, can transmit and receive on all three frequency bands simultaneously (without switching). It therefore achieves up to 9300 Mbit/s.

One Gbit LAN, 2.5 Gbit WAN

Both models have four LAN ports. Three ports operate at 1 gigabit per second, one port supports 2.5 gigabits per second. You can also configure this connection as a WAN port. This gives you the flexibility to decide whether the 2.5 gigabit port is used as fast access to the home network or as a connection to the fibre optic modem.

The usual functions such as OFDMA, MU-MIMO and band steering are also included. They ensure that many devices can communicate with the router at the same time without interfering with each other.

Three times one Gbit/s, one time 2.5 Gbit/s on the back.

Source: Florian Bodoky

Router, mesh or luxurious access point

The two new devices can take on different tasks. You can either use them as a router, in which case they take over the central control of the home network. They manage connected end devices, assign IP addresses, secure data traffic and so on. As an access point, the devices work in networks in which another router is already present. They switch off their own routing functions and establish Wi-Fi signals for your devices - in the existing network. If you have several devices, you can also use them to set up a mesh network. This way, your devices (such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, etc.) automatically connect to the access point that provides the strongest reception.

Devolo therefore offers the BE6500 and BE9300 both individually and as a set of two or three devices. They are also compatible with other Devolo devices, such as powerline adapters or repeaters.

The two routers BE6500 and BE9300 will be available from the beginning of 2026. The company has not yet announced prices.

