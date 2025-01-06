Dell's new 32-inch OLED for the office has an integrated soundbar

Three new office monitors from Dell all have a 4K resolution and 120 hertz. One of them also appears to be attractive for occasional gaming.

Dell's line-up for CES 2025 includes three office monitors: two with an IPS black panel and one with QD OLED. The latter has an integrated soundbar and could therefore be an interesting option for anyone who wants to banish their PC speakers from their desk. All three models cost less than 1000 US dollars.

Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED

The OLED model is based on the already familiar QD OLED panel from Samsung with a 32-inch diagonal and UHD resolution (3840 × 2160 pixels). However, the maximum frame rate in the office device is only 120 hertz, and not 240 hertz as in the gaming models. However, this should still be enough for casual gamers and the response time remains typical for OLEDs at an excellent 0.03 milliseconds.

The speakers are built into the

In general, the picture quality should not differ greatly from monitors such as Dell's Alienware AW3225QF with the same panel. In other words: perfect black levels, a maximum full-screen brightness of around 250 nits and a very high colour gamut coverage and colour accuracy. Unlike the gaming model, however, the Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED is not curved and does not appear to have active cooling.

Product test Alienware AW3225QF review: dawn of a new era by Samuel Buchmann

With its integrated soundbar, the Office OLED could be for you if you're looking for a minimalist setup with good picture quality that's suitable for mixed use. Dell has built five speakers into the chin of the 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED, each with an output of five watts - so 25 watts in total.

Dell's monitor masters 3D audio and adjusts it to the head position.

Source: Dell

The speakers are said to offer a "hyper-realistic 3D soundscape" thanks to head tracking and AI-supported audio processing. We can be both excited and sceptical about this. Above all, it would be great if alongside the Apple Studio Display there was finally another monitor with decent sound quality. With a USB-C input with a 90-watt power supply and multiple ports for peripherals, the Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED could be well suited for laptops.

The price of 799 US dollars seems moderate for the features on offer. It is not yet known how much the monitor will cost in Switzerland. Delivery will begin on 22 May 2025.

Dell UltraSharp 32 and 27 4K

The two other devices are classic office monitors with LED backlighting without local dimming. Thanks to the new IPS black panel, however, the contrast ratio should be 3000:1, which would be a good value for this screen technology. The new UltraSharp model is available in 27-inch and 32-inch versions. Both have a UHD resolution.

The UltraSharp design remains unchanged: silver stand, black housing.

Source: Dell

The biggest upgrade compared to old models: The maximum frame rate is 120 hertz. The two UltraSharps would also emit 30 per cent less blue light than competitor models and would therefore be better for the eyes. An ambient light sensor automatically adjusts the brightness and colour temperature to the lighting conditions in the room. HDMI, DisplayPort and USB-C with a 140 watt power supply are available for the image signal. Other devices can be connected via additional USB-A and USB-C ports. An Ethernet connection is also available.

Thanks to many connections for other devices, the monitors are suitable as docking stations for laptops.

Source: Dell

The Dell UltraSharp 27 4K costs 699 US dollars, the UltraSharp 32 4K costs 949 US dollars. They will both be available from 25 February 2025.