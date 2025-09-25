News + Trends 9 7

Cult series "Baywatch" returns to television

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 25.9.2025

Fox is bringing "Baywatch" back into the programme with twelve new episodes. The new edition focuses on familiar beach dramas, but expands on current topics such as environmental and coastal protection.

Red swimming costumes, slow-motion runs on the beach, last-minute rescues and a hit series that achieved cult status worldwide: «Baywatch» characterised the 90s like no other format. Now Fox is daring to reboot it. The network has ordered a twelve-part remake to be broadcast in the 2026/27 TV season.

Modern reinterpretation of a classic

The new edition builds on the familiar images, but also aims to explore new topics: In addition to beach drama and the lifeguards' personal conflicts, this time environmental and coastal protection are to take centre stage.

The cast will be completely new, names are not yet known. It remains to be seen whether former stars such as David Hasselhoff or Pamela Anderson will make a guest appearance. One thing is certain: the new faces will be protecting the Californian beaches - in the legendary red outfits, of course.

Pamela Anderson rose to fame with her role as C.J. Parker in «Baywatch» in the 90s made her an international star.

Source: All American Television

Creative directors and producers

The showrunner of the new edition is Matt Nix, known from «Burn Notice». He takes over the creative direction from Lara Olsen, who was originally planned.

According to the official press release from Fremantle and Fox, the original creators are also involved: Greg Bonann is specifically credited as an original co-creator. Together with Michael Berk and Doug Schwartz, he returns as executive producer.

A worldwide hit series

The original series ran from 1989 to 2001 and is still one of the most-watched productions in the world today. According to reports, it reached more than one billion viewers per week. How this figure came about and whether it is really true is disputed. However, its global success is undisputed.

«Baywatch» turned its main characters into stars: David Hasselhoff became the face of the format as Captain Mitchell «Mitch» Buchannon, Pamela Anderson as C.J. Parker became a global pop culture phenomenon. Yasmine Bleeth, Alexandra Paul and Carmen Electra also shaped the image of the series over the years. The legendary theme song «I'm Always Here» by Jimi Jamison, which is still inextricably linked to the slow-motion runs on the beach, is also unforgettable.

The 2017 cinema reboot

In 2017, there was already an attempt to revive the franchise - this time in the cinema. Directed by Seth Gordon, the film starred Dwayne «The Rock» Johnson, Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario. The film focused on self-irony and exaggerated action, but failed to impress at the box office. The mixed reviews showed how difficult it is to translate the brand into a new format and into the current times.

Header image: Fox

