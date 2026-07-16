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Cucumber, Comet & Co.: Unicode introduces 9 new emojis to combat misunderstandings in chat

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 16.7.2026

A cracked smile and cosmic chaos: in spring 2027, we can look forward to nine new emojis designed to clear up misunderstandings. One of them, however, is more likely to raise a few eyebrows.

In spring 2027, you’ll be able to as you do every year be able to use some new emojis in your chats. Nine new emojis are expected to be included in Emoji Version 18.0. However, these are currently only drafts, which still need to be formally approved by the Unicode Consortium. The Unicode Consortium is the organisation responsible for ensuring that characters can be uniquely encoded and interpreted across different devices and platforms.

In a blog post, Jennifer Daniel, chair of the Emoji Committee at the Unicode Consortium, provides insights into the development of the current emoji set. According to her, the drafts are already at an advanced stage, but they do not yet have official descriptions.

Nine new emojis are set to be added

The smiling face with cracks is intended to symbolise putting on a brave face. You put on a cheerful front, but inside you’re torn. Also new are the self-explanatory lighthouse and the eraser.

This is what the new emojis are expected to look like.

Source: Unicode

Two further hand gestures have been added: a thumb pointing left and one pointing right. According to Daniel, they are intended to refer to people, whilst the existing pointing finger (👉) is often used for places or information.

According to Daniel, the fishing net should be understood as an action. You can use it to indicate when you’ve found something or hauled it ashore.

Emojis designed to clear up misunderstandings

Three new emojis have been added – the ‘ «’ gherkin», the ‘ «’ monarch butterfly» and the ‘ «’ meteor» – which may already look familiar to you. They already exist in a similar form as the cucumber (🥒), butterfly (🦋) and comet (☄️). According to the emoji managers at Unicode, these emojis are not displayed in their originally intended form on some platforms.

Why does an emoji look different on Apple than on Google? This is down to the way they find their way onto the individual platforms. Once new emojis have been incorporated into the Unicode standard, it is up to the designers at Microsoft, Apple, Google and all other suppliers to decide how they will look on their respective systems. Furthermore, emojis are occasionally redesigned and are subject to changes, as can be seen in the example of the pistol

The new emojis are intended to clearly distinguish between the previously inconsistent representations. Their differences, particularly in terms of intended use, lie so much in the detail that they are likely to be relevant to only a very small number of people.

There are, in some cases, striking similarities between new and existing emojis.

Source: Unicode

Whilst the cucumber was intended to be a fresh salad cucumber, it was often mistakenly depicted as a gherkin. Depending on the platform, the butterfly is shown in blue as a morpho butterfly or in red as a monarch butterfly. A real problem (warning: irony!) – which is why there is now a separate emoji version of the monarch butterfly.

When is a comet a meteor and when is it an asteroid?

If even the intended use specified by Unicode is based on confusion, the chaos is complete. That is exactly what has happened with the new meteor.

It joins the comet (☄️) and the shooting star (🌠). Depending on the platform, the comet is either correctly depicted with a long, light-blue tail or, as is the case with Samsung and Apple, incorrectly shown as a glowing fireball with flames.

On the left, the correctly depicted comet on Google; on the right, the incorrect comet on Samsung.

Source: Emojipedia

Daniel writes about the different depictions of the comet, noting that it is a completely different kind of energy depending on whether you make a wish when a comet appears – yes, the light blue comet emoji resembles a shooting star – or whether, as with an asteroid impact, the planet’s destruction is imminent. However: a comet is not a shooting star, and a meteor is not an asteroid (though it often appears as a shooting star). The confusion is complete.

What are comets, asteroids, meteors and meteorites? are large chunks of ice that form their distinctive, bright tail as they approach the Sun. are large solid bodies made of rock or metal: they have no tail, but pose a high risk of destruction if they strike the Earth (the dinosaurs know a thing or two about that). are considerably more benign: These are the trails of light created when relatively small particles of rock or dust (known as ) burn up as they enter the atmosphere – in other words, . If the fragment reaches the ground, it is referred to as a .

To introduce the meteor emoji – for which there is as yet no official description – Daniel offers the following explanation of the difference between the comet and meteor emojis: «Whilst a comet remains a wish, the meteor is there for your worst existential crises. Use it when your schedule goes completely off the rails, an argument reaches a catastrophic stage, or you simply want to signal cosmic finality». Astronomers are cringing.

The new Meteor: more apocalypse than shooting star.

Source: Unicode

The official description for the meteor emoji is still missing, but Daniel’s explanation and the reference image suggest an imminent asteroid impact. Perhaps the Unicode Consortium will also correctly label the meteor emoji as an asteroid. That would solve all the problems.

Header image: Unicode

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