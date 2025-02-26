News + Trends 34 20

Confirmed: An American will play Albus Dumbledore

Luca Fontana Translation: machine translated 26.2.2025

A new Dumbledore has been found - and he is breaking a "Harry Potter" tradition: John Lithgow, an American, is taking on the role of Hogwarts headmaster in the new HBO series. Fans are divided.

The first casting decision for the new "Harry Potter" series on Max has been made: US actor John Lithgow will take on the iconic role of Albus Dumbledore. This not only means that the new Hogwarts headmaster has been confirmed, but also a break with a long-held "Harry Potter" tradition:

For the first time, no Briton is playing one of the main roles.

John Lithgow (right) alongside Jeff Bridges (left) in «The Old Man».

Source: Disney+

First actor officially confirmed

After several names circulated for the role over the past few months, Lithgow has now confirmed in an interview with industry magazine Screen Rant that he is taking on the role. Although there has been no official statement from HBO Max or Warner Bros. as yet, Lithgow's statement leaves little room for speculation.

"The decision was not an easy one, because it will shape the last chapter of my life, I'm afraid. But I'm very excited," said Lithgow. In fact, the six-time Emmy winner will be around 87 years old by the end of the planned seven seasons.

John Lithgow as Cardinal Tremblay in «Conclave».

Source: Focus Features / Black Bear Pictures

HBO, meanwhile, has been even more cautious about confirming Lithgow: "We understand that such a high-profile series brings with it a lot of rumour and speculation. As we work our way through pre-production, we will not confirm details until contracts are finalised."

American Dumbledore? Fans discuss

Lithgow, who shone as Cardinal Joseph Tremblay in "Conclave", the Trinity killer in "Dexter" and Winston Churchill in "The Crown", is known for his versatility. It remains to be seen whether his interpretation of Dumbledore will be similarly multi-layered. One thing is certain: the series is already causing a stir with this casting decision - and not for the first time.

In this case, the discussions are due to the fact that the series is breaking an unwritten rule of previous film adaptations: so far, only British actors and actresses have been cast in leading roles in the "Harry Potter" films. Lithgow, on the other hand, comes from the USA. Some welcome the breath of fresh air, while others question why a British character is not being played by a British actor.

In addition, Lithgow was not the first choice. Previously, Mark Rylance and Mark Strong were in talks to play Dumbledore. However, Rylance turned down the role due to a personal setback, and no agreement was apparently reached with Strong.

Start of filming and other controversial casting rumours

The "Harry Potter" series is to be a more faithful adaptation of the seven books by J.K. Rowling, with one season per book. Francesca Gardiner ("His Dark Materials") will act as showrunner. Filming is expected to begin in summer 2025, with a release planned for late 2026 or early 2027.

In addition to Lithgow, other names are being rumoured for central roles. Paapa Essiedu ("I May Destroy You") is rumoured to be in talks to play Severus Snape. This also caused hefty discussions: While Snape is described as pale, sickly and sallow-faced in the books - and it is therefore clear to fans that Snape must be a white man - Essiedu's possible casting is causing debate about how closely the series adheres to the literary descriptions.

The casting of Harry, Ron and Hermione, on the other hand, remains open.

Header image: Michael Gambon as Albus Dumbledore / Warner Bros. Pictures

