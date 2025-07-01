News + Trends 0 0

Competition: win tickets to see Redman live in Zurich

Madeleine Bello Translation: Katherine Martin 1.7.2025

We’re giving away three pairs of tickets to Redman’s Muddy Waters Too concert at X-Tra in Zurich on 18 July 2025.

After a long hiatus, Redman is set to bring his new album, Muddy Waters Too, to the stage. The rapper’s performance at X-Tra in Zurich on 18 July will be his only Swiss appearance – and the album’s official premiere.

Numskull from Luniz (I Got 5 on It) and Coast Contra, new-generation rap group, have been announced as support acts. Fans of classic and contemporary hip-hop alike are bound to get their fill at this show.

Competition

Answer our question correctly by 14 July 2025 to enter the prize draw. You need to be logged in to your customer account to take part.

Competition question Who did Redman record his legendary album How High with? Method Man Jay-Z Eminem Entry conditions Participate

If you win, we’ll send you two digital tickets by e-mail. This prize can’t be exchanged for cash. The tickets are only valid for 18 July 2025.

