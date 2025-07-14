News + Trends 0 0

Competition: win an entry slot at the 2025 Jungfrau Marathon with your VIP guest of choice

Madeleine Bello Translation: Eva Francis 15.7.2025

We’re giving away a starting place for the sold-out Jungfrau Marathon on 6 September 2025 as well as a VIP guest package and a starter package from Sponser for one guest – all worth CHF 679.– in total.

The Jungfrau Marathon starts in Interlaken and ends on Eiger Glacier at 2,320 metres above sea level. The race leads along Lake Brienz, through mountain villages and offers magnificent views of the famous Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau mountains. It covers a total of 1,953 metres in altitude.

The 2024 Jungfrau Marathon was sold out in no time with around 4,000 athletes taking part in the mountain run.

Fancy joining? You’ll need to be in good physical condition, have mountain running experience and suitable sports nutrition. Further information on the course as well as refreshments, altitude profile and checkpoint closing times can be found on the Jungfrau Marathon website.

Are you up for the challenge? Then answer the following question and you’ll be in for a chance to win a free race entry slot:

Competition

Guess the right answer How many Liquid Energy Gels by SPONSER® will be available for runners in total at the 2025 Jungfrau Marathon? Entry conditions Participate

The person whose guess is closest to the right answer wins. If it’s a tie, we’ll decide by drawing lots. The deadline for entries is 31 July 2025. You need to sign into your customer account to take part in the competition. If you’re one of the lucky winners, we’ll get in touch by e-mail.

The prize is not transferable. It can’t be exchanged for cash or resold. There’s no right of appeal.

Header image: David Birri

