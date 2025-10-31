News + Trends 0 0

Competition: win 5 sets of 4 movie tickets for «Bibi Blocksberg – Das grosse Hexentreffen»

Madeleine Bello Translation: Patrik Stainbrook 1.11.2025

The new movie «Bibi Blocksberg – Das grosse Hexentreffen» opens in cinemas on 11 December 2025. Take part in our competition, and with a bit of luck, you could win 4 tickets for you and your friends.

Our favourite young witch from Neustadt, Bibi, is absolutely beaming! The grand witches’ convention is coming up – on the Blocksberg! She’s chomping at the bit to help out alongside Schubia and Flauipaui.

But as soon as the first witches land, everything goes haywire. Spells get jumbled, plenty old witches suddenly go crazy, and the whole congress gets out of hand! Now, our young witches need courage, creativity and a big helping of friendship to stop the chaos and save the future of the witch world. You can find out whether they’ll succeed from 11 December in cinemas.

Take part here and try your luck for four tickets:

The closing date for entries is 30 November 2025. You need to sign into your customer account to take part in the competition. The five winners will be notified by e-mail.

The prize is not transferable. It can’t be exchanged for cash or resold. There’s no right of appeal.

