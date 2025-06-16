News + Trends 1 0

Competition: win 5 outdoor workouts with The Unit

Madeleine Bello Translation: Katherine Martin 17.6.2025

We’re giving away four sets of five outdoor workout sessions run by The Unit in Zurich. Each package is worth 115 francs. Winners will get the opportunity to work up a sweat at five sessions free of charge, choosing between the Run Unit or the newly launched Strength Unit.

Run Unit combines running with music, community and targeted resistance band exercises. The 60-minute workout guides you through Zurich, taking in the lake, Bellevue and Enge Park. You’ll get wireless headphones so that you can listen to music and your coach’s instructions as you run. The roughly six-kilometre route involves two stops for some brief resistance band exercises designed to strengthen your core, glutes and stability.

Strength Unit is a 60-minute full-body strength training session, done right by the lake. The workout builds in weights, resistance bands and exercises using your own body weight. As is the case with Run Unit, you’ll have music and clear instructions piped into your ears via headphones.

The sessions are aimed at anyone who enjoys getting active in the great outdoors, exercising with other people and varied workouts. More information is available on The Unit’s website.

Competition

Competition question What's the average pace set by The Unit during a Run Unit workout? 500 characters left Entry conditions Participate

Answer our question correctly to enter the prize draw. The closing date is 30 June 2025. You’ll need a customer account to enter. The voucher is valid for one year and isn’t transferable.

If you win, we’ll get in touch with you by e-mail.

I like this article! 1 person likes this article.







