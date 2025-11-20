News + Trends 0 1

"Chevron 7 activated": Sci-fi cult "Stargate" gets new series

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 20.11.2025

In 2022, Amazon took over the long-established studio MGM and with it the rights to the sci-fi cult "Stargate". Prime Video is now producing a new series in the franchise for the first time.

Amazon MGM Studios is bringing «Stargate» back to the screens. The new series is being created under the direction of Martin Gero, who is responsible as creator, showrunner and executive producer. Prime Video has officially ordered the project and is positioning it as a visionary new chapter within the familiar sci-fi universe.

A franchise with history and a familiar name at the helm

Born in Geneva, Switzerland, Gero («Blindspot») is returning to the cosmos that has significantly shaped his career. The author and producer was involved in all three previous «Stargate» series - from «SG-1» to «Atlantis» and «Universe». Looking back, he describes working on this universe as crucial to his path in television. However, the new production is intended to be neither a reboot nor a direct sequel, but a stand-alone chapter in the existing canon of the franchise.

Scene from the «Stargate» movie from 1994, which laid the foundation for the later series universe.

Source: MGM Studios

The origins of «Stargate» go back to the 1994 cinema film by Roland Emmerich and Dean Devlin. This was followed by successful series such as «Stargate SG-1», «Atlantis» and «Universe», which together have made the universe one of the longest-running sci-fi franchises on television.

What «Stargate» is all about

«Stargate» tells the story of an intergalactic network of ancient gates that are connected by a special address system and enable travel to distant worlds. The series usually centres on military and scientific teams who use these portals to explore new planets, encounter alien cultures and fight political and technological conflicts.

The team from the early seasons of «Stargate SG-1»: Teal'c, Samantha Carter, Jack O'Neill and Daniel Jackson.

Source: MGM Studios

The franchise combines classic science fiction elements with adventure motifs and an episodic narrative style that has given rise to a broad world view with its own mythology over the years. Above all, «Stargate SG-1» characterised this cosmos over ten seasons and anchored the franchise as an integral part of modern TV sci-fi.

Production with familiar characters

The new series is not being created in a vacuum. In addition to Gero, Emmerich and Devlin are also involved as executive producers. Meanwhile, long-time creative voices such as Brad Wright and Joe Mallozzi are involved in an advisory function. The involvement of these names suggests that Prime Video is looking to strike a balance between modernisation and respect for the previous series architecture.

Geneva-born Martin Gero, pictured here with Jaimie Alexander, helped shape the «Stargate» universe back in the 2000s.

Source: Warner Bros. TV / Pinterest

What is and isn't known so far

The plot remains under wraps for the time being. Casting questions are also unresolved. But one thing is certain: The series will be released worldwide via Prime Video, in over 240 countries.

It is currently unclear whether characters from previous series will return or whether the new series will focus more on new characters. There are also no details yet on the planned output, budget or release date.

Why the comeback is coming now

The timing is no coincidence. Prime Video has held the rights to the Stargate franchise since Amazon acquired MGM in 2022. Despite repeated speculation, it remained unclear for a long time whether and in what form the universe would be continued. The now confirmed series production provides clarity for the first time and marks the concrete starting point for a new chapter within the brand.

As a fan of the franchise, I'm looking forward to the new series project. The last sign of life - the web series «Stargate Origins» (2018) - was hardly convincing in terms of quality and played virtually no role in the canon. This makes the relaunch on Prime Video all the more exciting.

I like this article! This article has no likes yet.







