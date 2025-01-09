CES 2025: The latest trends in chargers and power banks

CES 2025 showcased the latest developments in chargers and power banks. With the Nexode Desktop GaN Charger from Ugreen, for example, you can charge up to five laptops simultaneously or even power-hungry devices such as an e-bike.

At CES 2024, several manufacturers presented their latest chargers and power banks. In this article, I will introduce you to several of these new products

Ugreen Nexode Desktop GaN Charger: 500 watts of power for up to six devices

Ugreen presents the Nexode Desktop GaN Charger with an output of 500 watts. With its five USB-C ports and one USB-A port, the charger can charge up to six devices simultaneously. This means you can charge five smartphones or laptops at the same time, for example. What's more, it is powerful enough even for large, power-hungry devices such as e-bikes.

You can even charge your e-bike with the charger from Ugreen.

Source: Ugreen

A maximum of 240 watts is available via one USB-C port. The power of the other ports is up to 100 watts for USB-C and 22.5 watts for USB-A. If you are charging several devices at the same time, the charging speed may be slightly slower. The charger supports the fast charging standards USB-PD 3.1 and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

Six GaN chips are installed. The charger offers the usual protection mechanisms against overheating. The GaN chips are made of gallium nitride and can handle higher voltages and currents with lower losses. They can also be operated at higher temperatures than silicon chips and require fewer components. They are therefore smaller and lighter. They also switch faster than silicon chips.

The dimensions of the charger are 14.6 × 6.0 × 11.5 centimetres. The weight is 1.8 kilograms.

Anchor: New 165 watt power bank and 140 watt charger

Anker is introducing two new products: a 165 watt power bank and a 140 watt charger. The power bank offers a capacity of 25,000 mAh and has three USB-C ports and one USB-A port. The integrated cables are particularly practical, including a 30-centimetre USB-C cable, which also serves as a carrying strap, and a 69-centimetre retractable USB-C charging cable. A display shows the current charging speeds.

One of the USB-C cables also serves as a carrying strap.

Source: Anchor

The 140-watt charger from Anker also offers three USB-C and one USB-A port and utilises efficient GaN technology. Here too, a display provides information about the charging speeds of the various ports. The additional EU plug is foldable.

Shargeek 300: Power bank with 300 watts and RGB lighting

Sharge presented the Shargeek 300 model, a power bank with a charging capacity of 300 watts. This power bank has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, each of which can deliver up to 140 watts. There is also a barrel connector for charging the power bank itself. The device is characterised by a semi-transparent design and customisable RGB lighting. I can't offer you any pictures. The Verge was on site, however.

Baseus EnerGeek MiFi Power Bank: 20,000 mAh and mobile Wi-Fi hotspot

The EnerGeek MiFi power bank from Baseus combines a capacity of 20,000 mAh with the functionality of a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot. It has two USB-C ports, a USB-A port and an integrated USB-C charging cable, which also serves as a carrying strap. This allows the power bank to charge four devices simultaneously.

It supports 4G networks in over 100 countries and enables up to ten devices to be connected to the internet at the same time. The maximum output power is 67 watts. This means that larger devices such as some laptops have to be operated alone in order to obtain sufficient power for charging. A small display shows the current charging and Wi-Fi status.

With the mobile Wi-Fi hotspot, you can connect up to ten devices to the internet at the same time.

Source: Baseus

Baseus has also introduced a more traditional 20,000 mAh power bank with two integrated USB-C charging cables: Enercore CR11. One of the attached cables is fully retractable. The power bank also has one USB-C and one USB-A port to connect your own cables. It delivers up to 100 watts of power for a single device and is equipped with a small screen that displays the current power output and the remaining charge status.

Satechi "OntheGo Power Bank": wireless charging and elegant design

The "OntheGo Power Bank" from Satechi is available in two capacities: 10,000 mAh and 5,000 mAh. Both models support Qi2 technology for wireless charging with up to 15 watts. The power banks have a USB-C port for wired charging and can charge two devices simultaneously.

An integrated stand and the magnetic ring connection make it possible to place the mobile to be charged at an angle of up to 120 degrees. The power banks are made from a slim aluminium frame with vegan leather accents and feature a soft silicone surface to prevent scratches.

You can charge either two or three devices with Satechi power banks.

Source: Satechi

The wireless "OntheGo chargers" are also available as 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 models. They simultaneously deliver 15 watts of power to a MagSafe-enabled iPhone and 5 watts to AirPods. The 3-in-1 model also supports fast charging of the Apple Watch (Series 7 and above) and all devices can be supplied with power via a single cable. The stand is foldable and weighs 270 grams for the 2-in-1 model. The 3-in-1 model weighs 300 grams.