CES 2025: JBL and Harman renew audio lineup

JBL is also launching many new devices this year. At CES, the sound giant is presenting a new alarm clock, speakers and soundbars. The new over-ear flagship Tour One M3 is also on show - and comes with a surprising transmitter.

JBL, or rather its parent company Harman, is presenting six new devices at this year's CES in Las Vegas. In addition to improved sound and new functions, the company is strongly promoting Auracast technology.

JBL Tour ONE M3: JBL's over-ear aims for flagship class

JBL announces the new Tour ONE M3 as the "most powerful headphones yet". With a price tag of 349.90 francs, the over-ear headphones are in the premium class, which also includes the Sony WH-1000XM5 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. Features such as Auracast support, Spatial Sound, ANC (Active Noise Cancelling) and a battery life of up to 70 hours make you sit up and take notice. Wired, lossless audio via USB-C and 3.5 mm connection is also included. The sound is provided by 40 mm mica dome drivers.

JBL comes in at the top of the price range with the One M3.

Source: JBL

The extent to which the Tour One M3 stands out from its predecessors in practice will then be shown in the test.

JBL Smart Tx: Retrofitting old devices with Bluetooth

Another announcement is the JBL Smart Tx - a Bluetooth transmitter with display. This makes it possible to equip old devices with Bluetooth and bring Auracast technology to all compatible devices

The Tour One M3 comes with a transmitter on request.

Source: JBL

The transmitter can transmit an audio signal from one source to an unlimited number of Auracast-enabled receivers. In addition, the Smart Tx also offers a display charging case, such as that of the JBL Live Beam 3. This allows you to control playback and equaliser without an app.

Both products will be launched on 15 April 2025. The over-ears are available in black, blue and mocha - for 349.90 francs. Or in a bundle with the transmitter for 399.90 francs.

JBL Horizon 3: radio alarm clock to promote the natural sleep cycle

The Horizon 3 has a frosted display for better readability and offers ambient lighting. Together with soothing sounds, such as the sound of the sea in the so-called "sunrise mode", this should ensure a gentle wake-up. The manufacturer promises that these features will help to promote a natural sleep rhythm. In the evening, sounds inspired by nature create a relaxing atmosphere that makes it easier to fall asleep after a long day.

The alarm settings, equaliser and lighting can be adjusted to your own preferences via the JBL One app. The Horizon 3 also offers an integrated FM radio (FM only), two alarm settings and a rotary knob to control everything.

The Horizon 3 is designed to promote the natural sleep cycle.

Source: JBL

Two 1.5-inch full-range speakers and two passive radiators provide the sound. The alarm clock can also be connected to your smartphone or other devices via Bluetooth 5.3. If you have several speakers in the room, you can use Auracast technology to connect them to each other.

The JBL Horizon 3 is expected to be available in May 2025 and costs 139.95 francs. It is available in grey and black.

Enchant series: speaker and soundbar trifecta covers a wide range of requirements

Under its own brand - Harman Kardon - the JBL parent company is launching two new soundbars in the Enchant series. The two soundbars, the Enchant 1100 and the Enchant 900, utilise so-called MultiBeam technology. This should provide sound with more spatial depth and sound clearer. Both soundbars are also Dolby Atmos-certified.

The Enchant soundbars are complemented by speakers and subwoofers.

Source: Harman Kardon

While the Enchant 900 with nine drivers and lower mass is designed to provide sound for smaller rooms, the Enchant 1100 is intended for larger rooms. It is equipped with eleven drivers. The manufacturer has also installed Upfire speakers in both devices and the Pure Voice technology is designed to ensure clear dialogue in films and series. The Enchant 1100 also supports the DTS:X 3D sound format. Harman Kardon has also introduced the Enchant Sub to make the bass even more powerful. The Enchant speaker, which is part of the new line-up, can be operated solo, as a stereo pair or in combination with the soundbar.

Onyx Studio 9: Optimises the sound by itself

Onyx Studio 9 is the name of the new wireless speaker from Harman Kardon. The manufacturer has used the so-called Constant Sound Field technology, which should ensure improved sound quality. A replaceable battery should ensure a long service life. The speaker, which operates in a three-channel system with two tweeters, "draws the listener right into the action of every soundtrack."

Users can connect the speaker to another Onyx Studio 9 or other compatible devices from JBL and Harman Kardon via Auracast. This allows music to be distributed to other rooms.

The Onyx Studio 9 optimises the sound depending on the nature of the room.

Source: Harman Kardon

The automatic self-optimisation function of the Onyx Studio 9 ensures that the sound is always tuned to the respective room environment. The speaker has a sleek design with an aluminium frame that serves as both a handle and a stand.

The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 9 will be available from February 2025 in the colours Classic Black and Stone Grey at a recommended retail price of 249.90 francs.