News + Trends 16 8

Caution: Fire hazard with the Sonos Roam

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 12.8.2025

Problems with the Sonos Roam: Several devices overheat so much when charging that connections and cables melt. Sonos confirms the cases and wants to ensure safety with a firmware update.

If you own a first-generation Sonos Roam, you should take a close look: Several users report that their device overheats when charging. This produces smoke and such a high level of heat that the USB-C port of the device and even the charging cable melts. Images of scorched plugs and melted plastic are circulating on forums and social media. Some even describe a distinct burning odour.

The Sonos Roam can overheat.

Source: Reddit

What causes these incidents

It is not yet fully understood why this heat build-up occurs. It is currently thought that it is most likely to happen if you leave the Roam on the charging cable for too long - overnight, for example. This would overload the charging port and heat it up so much that the plastic parts deform and melt. Of course, this is particularly problematic if the speaker is placed on a highly flammable surface, such as the sofa or a blanket.

Interesting: Currently, this only happens with the first generation Sonos Roam and even there only with «a very small number of», as the manufacturer itself states.

No recall, but an update

In order to minimise the risk, Sonos wants to provide a firmware update that controls the charging process more intelligently. This should generate less heat. The manufacturer is also supplying newly produced Sonos Roam devices with slightly revised connections and optimised accessories. It is not yet clear whether there will be free repairs or replacement devices for owners of an affected model.

Header image: Shutterstock

I like this article! 16 people like this article







