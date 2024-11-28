Casio unveils DW-5000R: Homage to the first G-Shock

With the DW-5000R, Casio returns to the roots of the G-Shock. The watch combines the iconic design from 1983 with modern features such as a bright LED light and sustainable materials.

Casio pays homage to the first digital G-Shock watch with the launch of the DW-5000R. The new model is a faithful replica of the iconic model that was first launched in 1983. The DW-5000R combines the classic design with modern technologies and materials to embody both nostalgia and innovation.

The G-Shock series from Casio has been renowned for its robustness and durability since its launch over 40 years ago. The first G-Shock, the DW-5000C, set new standards in the watch industry by being exceptionally shock and water resistant. These features made it the preferred choice for people who needed a reliable watch for extreme conditions.

The idea for the G-Shock

The inspiration came to its creator, Casio engineer Kikuo Ibe, when his mechanical watch shattered on the ground when he dropped it from his wrist. He was determined to develop a watch that was resistant to damage. The resulting G-Shock design was to have "Triple 10" resistance - this includes a battery life of ten years, a water resistance of ten bar and the ability to survive a fall from a height of ten metres.

Differences to the original

The case is made of stainless steel and the bracelet has been faithfully reproduced, including the length, shape and position of the indentations. The case size has been increased from the original 41.6 millimetres to 42.3 millimetres to meet modern requirements. The watch has a stop function, a countdown timer, a multiple alarm function and a fully automatic calendar movement that extends to the year 2099.

A notable feature of the DW-5000R is the use of bio-based resin for the bezel and bracelet. This material is designed to reduce environmental impact and reflects Casio's commitment to sustainability. The watch is also equipped with a bright LED backlight that improves readability in low light conditions.

The original G-Shock (left) compared to the new DW-5000R.

Source: Casio

The DW-5000R is manufactured at Casio's Yamagata factory in Japan. Casio has endeavoured to preserve the original aesthetics of the first G-Shock while taking advantage of modern manufacturing techniques. This can also be seen on the mirror-polished case back, which is intended to add a touch of elegance.

The DW-5000R will go on sale in Japan from 13 December. There is as yet no information on worldwide availability. Incidentally, my first watch as a teenager was also a G-Shock: a birthday present from my now sadly deceased grandad from the Netherlands. And even today, I bought myself a G-Shock as an everyday watch.