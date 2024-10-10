Casio launches digital watch classic in large size

Casio has upgraded the A158W digital clock to a retro desk clock. The new DQD-851J-8JF, which also serves as an alarm clock, is cheaper than the original. Unfortunately, it is only sold in Japan.

From 25 October Casio will be selling a retro desk clock based on the A158W digital wristwatch exclusively in Japan. However, unlike the original, the 10.2 × 11.7 × 4.8 cm Casio DQD-851J-8JF does not have a stainless steel case. It will therefore go on sale for just 4378 yen. That's around 27 euros or 25 Swiss francs - the original costs around 10 euros or francs more.

The A158W shown here is a further development of the popular F-91W with stainless steel instead of plastic. However, the new table clock uses plastic again.

Source: Shutterstock

The table clock shown on the Header image also lacks a stopwatch function and a bell that beeps on the hour. Instead, it has an amber-coloured LED backlight and also looks good in the bedroom thanks to its alarm clock with snooze function. On top of that, it can measure the temperature and humidity.

In Japan, it also automatically sets the time or calendar via a radio signal - one that is not available anywhere else on the island. The function can therefore be deactivated. However, according to Casio, the watch then loses an average of 30 seconds of accuracy per month. The DQD-851J-8JF is powered by two AA batteries, which should last at least one year.

If you don't fancy a DQD-851J-8JF import from the Far East, you can buy the original (A158W) or its extremely popular predecessor (F-91W) in this country.