Canon shows quirky retro prototypes

David Lee 27.2.2026

Canon surprises with an unusual idea at the CP+ photo fair. Whether the prototypes in medium format design will ever become a finished product is currently unknown.

The CP+, the world's largest photography trade fair, has kicked off in Japan. Canon is showing two prototypes of a retro camera there. They look like old medium format cameras that you look into from above. These prototypes also have the viewfinder at the top. One mirror directs the image from the lens upwards and a second one to the digital sensor. They are therefore digital single-lens reflex cameras. However, they have nothing to do with the usual representatives of this genre.

The current prototypes are still at an early stage of development - according to the description from dpreview.com, they do not yet function properly. The specifications are subject to change, but at this stage they use a 1-inch sensor and a 50mm f/1.8 lens.

One of the two prototypes comes in retro style.

The other has the simplest possible design.

It is not only the idea itself that is unusual, but also who came up with it. Canon has never released a retro camera - despite the manufacturer's long tradition. I would have expected an idea like this from Fujifilm.

However, Canon has been good for a surprise from time to time in the past. For example, in 2020 the manufacturer launched the telescopic camera PowerShot Zoom and in 2022 the camera bot PowerShot PX. Similarly quirky to the current prototypes is this patent from 2018, which builds an SLR around a mirrorless camera

Canon has had some weird ideas in the past.

The latter, however, never resulted in a product. Even the prototypes shown now may never make it to market maturity. Prototypes at trade fairs also serve to sound out how an idea is received. And the reactions so far have been mixed. Basically, retro is a big trend at the moment, which our competitor Nikon is also catering for. There is clearly a market for a vintage Canon camera. But retro fans are more likely to want a remake of an iconic camera like the Canon AE-1.

Much also depends on how high-quality the camera will be in the end. So far, it looks more like a relatively affordable fun product than a high-end device in the style of the Hasselblad 907X. I suspect it will stay that way. A high-end product would be more exciting, but a big financial risk for the manufacturer. In the difficult camera market, the chances of this happening are slim.

