"Call of Duty" player reaches highest rank without a single kill

A peaceful "Black Ops 6" player is playing the multiplayer title in his own way. He has never killed another player and has still achieved the prestige rank.

Shoot, shoot, shoot. That's how the gameplay of Activision's latest multiplayer blockbuster "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6" can be summarised. While millions of bloodthirsty players are shooting countless opponents to pieces, Reddit user Pilgore1 has set himself a different goal.

In his 111 multiplayer matches, he has never killed anyone else. You can see his impressive stats here:

Pacifism will always be a legitimate strategy, writes the user on Reddit.

Source: Reddit / Pilgore1

Despite a kill-death ratio of 0.00, the user manages a sensational win-lose ratio of 1.92 and an average score of 422 points per minute. After just over 19 hours, he reached the threshold for the highest rank (Prestige) in multiplayer mode for the first time with this score.

A slightly different strategy that pays off

In an interview, the pacifist explains his success by the fact that he is fully focussed on the respective goals in the various multiplayer modes. While other players often rush headlong and shoot each other senseless, Pilgore1 does his work in the background and earns points as a result.

The user also focusses on items in his loadout that allow him to quickly collect points without killing. He uses the Spy Cam to tag opponents for his team and the Scrambler to disrupt enemy equipment. For the scorestreaks, he relies on UAVs and HARPs to locate enemies and counter-UAVs to disrupt enemy UAVs. He's basically playing a support role in a game where there is no official support role. Fascinating.

You can get an impression of Pilgore's pacifist skills in the embedded video:

Pilgore1 makes one tiny exception to his strategy. He shoots down manned enemy scorestreaks (such as aeroplanes) to score points. However, these are not counted as human kills. On Youtube, the user emphasises: "Nobody is interested in the pilots they kill".

Not the first time

Pilgore1 has already lived out his role as a pacifist in previous games. It all started four years ago when he made a bet with a friend that he could reach the Prestige rank without kills sooner than his friend with kills. In "Call of Duty: Cold War" and "Modern Warfare III", he has already achieved Prestige 15 (!) times, while in "Vanguard" and "Modern Warfare" he is at Prestige 10.

His strategy is risky - one small mistake and it's all for nothing. However, he emphasises that as a pacifist, you don't necessarily need much longer to reach the high ranks. He can score an average of 7,000 points per match.

Pilgore1 also wants to continue collecting prestige points in "Black Ops 6". He will continue until he accidentally achieves a kill or gets bored.

Maybe I should take a pacifist route too. Despite a solid K/D ratio of 1.20, my W/L ratio is a miserable 0.62. What do your stats look like?