Bye bye cloud synchronisation: Google Maps now only saves the timeline locally

You will soon no longer be able to view your location history on all your devices in Google Maps. The data will only be saved locally. If you do not agree to the change, the location history, known as the "timeline", could be deleted.

Do you use the timeline in Google Maps? If so, you will soon have to agree to a change. Otherwise, all your timeline data will be deleted. The timeline, which used to be called location history, shows you when you have been where and which routes you have travelled. The function is used, for example, to help you remember restaurants or sights you have visited in the past. The timeline in Google Maps is switched off by default.

Until now, when the timeline was activated, the location data of all your mobile devices was saved in your Google account. This provides a complete overview of your past trips. If unauthorised persons gain access to your account, they can view all this data.

Local storage instead of cloud timeline

In future, Google will only store data locally on your devices. This means you won't be able to see where you've been travelling on your smartphone on your tablet. You will also no longer be able to view the timeline data of your mobile devices in the browser on your computer.

Changes to the timeline function no longer apply to all your devices, but only to the one on which you make the change. You can change your timeline settings at any time in Google Maps by tapping on the blue location dot in the map view. This is also where you configure the cloud backup and set whether your data should be deleted automatically after a certain period of time.

You can access the timeline settings via the blue dot in Google Maps.

Source: Debora Pape

Saving your data locally means that it can no longer be viewed by unauthorised persons over the Internet. If you still want to back up your data online or transfer it to another device, you can activate an encrypted cloud backup in the settings. Google also states that it cannot access this data.

Loss of timeline data after the cut-off date

The new feature will be rolled out for Android and iOS over the course of the year and you should receive a notification in good time when the change is due. Your timeline data will be deleted after the deadline if you do not update your settings.

Confirmation will download the data to your device. To continue using the Google Maps timeline, you must have app version 11.106 (Android) or 6.93 (iOS).

Continuous new functions for Google Maps

The changes to the timeline are just one of many Google Maps updates. The app is constantly being developed. It is now much more than just a map app with a navigation function. Real-time information on public transport and the utilisation of roads and places of interest now make route planning much easier.

Another helpful, little-known function is the indoor maps. They are available for some larger buildings, such as airports and shopping centres, and make it easier for you to find your way around. You can select the floor to be displayed by clicking on the edge of the map. Stairs are also indicated.

My life saver in Zurich: the indoor maps at the main railway station. On the left-hand side, I select the floor to be displayed.

Source: Debora Pape

Did you know that Google Maps can show you various sights in the "immersive view" in the current daylight and animated weather effects? If you search for the opera house in Zurich, for example, you get a 3D view of the building. If you tap on the temperature display at the bottom right of the app, you will see it in the current daylight. If it is raining, rain is also animated. You can use a timeline to see how the light changes throughout the day and what weather is forecast.

Weather forecast and daylight display at the Zurich Opera House in the

Another function is "Live View". This allows Google Maps to show you navigation instructions directly on the camera image of your smartphone when walking a route. This requires a compatible device and good Street View coverage. Google Maps compares the live image from your camera with the Street View data to determine the exact location of your device. This makes it easier for you to find your way around the city.

Google is initially testing many new features in the USA and will only roll them out in other countries later. In October 2024, for example, it was announced that Google's Gemini AI would be integrated into Google Maps. This would enable Google to better understand the context of search queries and thus display more relevant suggestions on the map.

Find out more about the new functions of Google Maps here.