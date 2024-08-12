Bye bye Chromecast: The TV streamer is Google's new TV streaming box

Google is retiring the Chromecast. Its successor is the Google TV Streamer. It can stream TV in 4K and is also a smart home hub with Google Home.

Until now, the Chromecast was a small dongle attached directly to the back of the TV. The Google TV streamer stands as a small box in front of or next to the TV screen. The voice remote control is said to have become more handy and easier to find.

Streaming box instead of dongle

The Google TV streamer is said to have a 22 per cent faster processor than the last Chromecast. For you, this ideally means slightly shorter loading times for apps and other content. Android TV is on board as software. This allows seamless integration and playback of content from Android devices as well as the installation of apps. The 32 gigabytes of internal memory are intended for streaming services, games and TV channels.

The Google TV Streamer is discreetly designed, but does not do without cables.

You can connect the Google TV Streamer to the internet via Wi-Fi - Wi-Fi 5 to be precise - or via its Ethernet port using a cable. The USB-C port is primarily used for power supply, with a power adapter and a 1.8 metre USB-C cable included in the scope of delivery. However, you will need to purchase a get an HDMI cable to connect the streaming box to the TV via its HDMI 2.1 connection. Bluetooth 5.1 is on board to connect to the voice remote control.

The connections on the back.

The Google TV Streamer supports 4K with up to 60 FPS as well as HDR10, HDR10+, HLG. You can also connect it to Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers for 3D sound. It also supports Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus audio formats.

The TV as a smart home centre

The TV Streamer turns the TV into a smart home centre for the first time. The streaming box has Google Home on board and supports Matter as an overarching standard. A thread border router is also integrated, which enables the use of the networking standard of the same name.

The Google TV Streamer brings Google Home to the TV.

Google has customised its Home app so that it can be controlled via the TV Streamer remote control. This means you can not only control lights or speakers, but also display images from surveillance cameras on the TV screen.

Easy to find, ergonomic remote control

Google says it has made the TV Stream's voice remote control even more ergonomic. The back is said to be easier to grip and the arrangement of the buttons even more practical. The remote control requires two AAA batteries, which are included in the scope of delivery.

The TV Streamer's voice remote control also works with two Chromecast models.

If you have misplaced the remote control, you can find it again in two ways. Either tell the Google Assistant "Hey Google, find my remote" or press the button on the back of the TV Streamer. The remote control plays a sound in both cases.

Price and availability

Google plans to sell the TV Streamer from 24 September. In Germany, the recommended retail price is 119 euros and is likely to be similar in Switzerland. In the USA, the streaming box costs 99 US dollars.