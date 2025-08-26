News + Trends 7 0

Bundesliga statistics now available directly via AI

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 26.8.2025

The DFL is making research easier: an AI chatbot delivers official Bundesliga data on demand - quickly and contextually. The scope can be expanded and fans will have to be patient.

You want information about the Bundesliga as directly as possible and without complicated detours? The German Football League (DFL) has developed an AI chatbot for this purpose. It is designed to make research and reporting noticeably easier by answering questions directly with appropriate statistics.

Voice-controlled data retrieval instead of dashboard navigation

The chatbot is integrated into the Match Analysis Hub (MAH). This is an internal analysis platform of the DFL. It primarily serves as a data and research tool for commentators, journalists, analysts and clubs.

You simply enter a question - for example: «When did player X last score against team Y?» or «How often did he score a brace?» The answer comes in seconds, directly and contextually. The tool replaces the previous, often cumbersome navigation through dashboards and tables.

The chatbot replaces complex dashboards with natural language input and provides live answers. Also because the data is updated every minute. Produktmanager der Sportec Solutions AG Josef Kaes

Technical implementation with AWS

The system was developed jointly by the DFL, its subsidiary Sportec Solutions AG (STS) and Amazon Web Services (AWS). With Amazon Bedrock, AWS provides the basis for the chatbot to formulate answers in clear language.

Two large language models (LLMs) interlock: the first understands your question and converts it into a database query. The second summarises the results into a readable answer.

Official data, continuously updated

The database comes exclusively from the official DFL database. This includes match data, event and position information as well as the «Bundesliga Match Facts». During ongoing matches, STS updates the information every minute and it is immediately available to the chatbot.

The DFL worked on the project from autumn 2024 to summer 2025. The tool completed the MVP (minimum viable product) phase in June 2025. From the current 2025/26 season, the chatbot will gradually be made available for live use - initially for internal editors and commentators.

Outlook

According to the DFL, the chatbot already facilitates a lot of research work - before and after matches, in the studio or during reports. The chatbot currently only covers Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 data since the 2023/24 season, which is a bit meagre so far. The next step should therefore be the integration of older seasons.

The DFL is also planning to make the tool accessible to external media partners and fans in the long term. There is no exact timetable for this yet.

Header image: Gabor Baumgarten / Shutterstock

