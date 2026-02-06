News + Trends 6 3

Blizzard drops "Overwatch 2" and returns to the original name

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 6.2.2026

By dropping the "2", Blizzard is sending a clear signal: Overwatch is becoming an ongoing service game. New UI elements, a role reorganisation and a structured annual story mark the biggest change in years.

Blizzard Entertainment is making a clear cut: the brand «Overwatch 2» is disappearing, and the shooter will revert to its original name «Overwatch». This step entails an overhaul of the user interface as well as far-reaching design and structural changes. The studio is responding to a period of persistent criticism, strategic changes and disappointed expectations surrounding the sequel.

The End of the Digit: A name for eternity

The decision to remove the «2» from the title is an admission. Game director Aaron Keller explained during the «Overwatch Spotlight 2026» that the game is conceived as a constantly evolving ecosystem that goes beyond rigid numbering. The studio wants to prevent players from constantly wondering when a potential third instalment will undo their progress. The goal is a «Forever Game». By dropping the number, Blizzard is signalling that the fragmentation of the player base is over and the focus is back on a single, unified service.

This move corrects one of the most controversial decisions of recent years. While the name «Overwatch 2» at its launch in 2022 mainly stood for the (later partially discarded) PvE mode and the switch to 5v5, the old, new name should now stand for reliability.

Radical remodelling of the user interface

When you log in on 10 February at the start of the new era, you will hardly recognise the game, according to the developers. Blizzard is introducing the most extensive UI/UX redesign in the franchise's history. The developer has also streamlined the entire menu navigation to minimise friction points and get you into the action faster.

A particular highlight is the new 3D hero lobby. In the first phase, you will see your selected character in a dynamic environment; by the fourth season, this feature will be expanded so that your entire party is presented together in an interactive scene.

The official 2026 roadmap from Blizzard gives a preview of new heroes, game modes, events and cosmetic content in «Overwatch».

Source: Blizzard

In addition to the visuals, the structure of the hero gallery and the social panel is changing fundamentally. A new «Notification Hub» brings together all information on events, progress and rewards in one central location. The designers' goal is clear: the game should feel more modern, tidier and, above all, faster.

The country needs new (sub)roles and new heroes

The return to the name «Overwatch» goes hand in hand with a change in gameplay. Blizzard is further breaking down the classic roles of tank, damage and support. In future, you will encounter a system of sub-roles such as «Bruiser», «Initiator» or «Tactician». These sub-categories bring with them specific passive bonuses that increase the strategic weight of your hero choice. A «Initiator» tank like Winston, for example, receives different benefits than a more defensive «Stalwart» tank.

At the same time, Blizzard is ushering in a new era of storytelling with «The Reign of Talon». Instead of loose snippets, you can expect a coherent, year-long narrative arc that can be followed directly in the game via an integrated «Narrative Viewer».

The five new heroes planned for launch are Dominia, Emre, Mizuki, Anran and Jetpack Cat, with five more characters to follow over the course of the year.

Source: Blizzard

A massive content drop will kick things off: five new heroes are joining the roster in one fell swoop. Blizzard plans to release a total of ten new characters in 2026. The studio is thus doubling the number of hits from previous years and making it clear that the «Overwatch» brand is anything but finished.

Header image: Blizzard

I like this article! 6 people like this article







