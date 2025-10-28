"Battlefield 6": Free battle royale mode "Redsec" announced

Product test
"Call of Duty Warzone" is Battle Royale with 150 players and free of charge
by Philipp Rüegg
EA continues its unprecedented triumphal march with "Battlefield 6". After an enormous amount of hype and a successful launch, the next highlight for fans of the destructive shooter follows: the battle royale mode "Redsec".
Long rumoured, now it's official - «Battlefield 6» is getting a battle royale mode. The best thing about it: «Redsec» is free and available now.
Here you can see a first gameplay trailer - including musical background music by Tupac and Dr Dre:
This is what the map «Fort Lydon» looks like - a ring of blazing fire will reduce the playable zone round by round:
As in the other «Battlefield 6» modes, there are vehicles in «Redsec» that you can use to cause chaos. The trailer shows boats, cars, tanks and helicopters. Large parts of the map will be destructible - in the trailer, a huge tower block in the middle of the Battle Royale chaos collapses after being hit by a missile.
«Battlefield Redsec» is available now for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. If you already own «Battlefield 6», you can start the mode directly in the menu after an update.
My love of video games was unleashed at the tender age of five by the original Gameboy. Over the years, it's grown in leaps and bounds.
From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.Show all
«Redsec» is an abbreviation for «Redacted Sector» - a piece of land in a war-torn version of California. According to EA, it is «the largest Battlefield map of all time». Typical for battle royale games, you jump out of an aeroplane, land in the war zone and try to equip yourself as quickly as possible. Before each jump, you choose a class - assault, engineer, support or reconnaissance. As usual, each class has its own advantages, some of which have been adapted to the new game mode.
There are two game modes at launch. Firstly, a classic Battle Royale mode with teams (two or four players - a solo mode is still missing) and 100 players. Secondly, the mission-based «Gauntlet» mode. In this mode, eight participating squads have to complete various short missions on the battlefield. With «Battlefield Portal» it will also be possible to create your own game modes and change the map.
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 8
14", 512 GB, 16 GB, CH, Intel Core 7 240H