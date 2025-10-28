News + Trends 9 4

"Battlefield 6": Free battle royale mode "Redsec" announced

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 28.10.2025

EA continues its unprecedented triumphal march with "Battlefield 6". After an enormous amount of hype and a successful launch, the next highlight for fans of the destructive shooter follows: the battle royale mode "Redsec".

Long rumoured, now it's official - «Battlefield 6» is getting a battle royale mode. The best thing about it: «Redsec» is free and available now.

Here you can see a first gameplay trailer - including musical background music by Tupac and Dr Dre:

This is what the map «Fort Lydon» looks like - a ring of blazing fire will reduce the playable zone round by round:

As in the other «Battlefield 6» modes, there are vehicles in «Redsec» that you can use to cause chaos. The trailer shows boats, cars, tanks and helicopters. Large parts of the map will be destructible - in the trailer, a huge tower block in the middle of the Battle Royale chaos collapses after being hit by a missile.

«Battlefield Redsec» is available now for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. If you already own «Battlefield 6», you can start the mode directly in the menu after an update.

Header image: EA

