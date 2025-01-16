Australian Open shows matches in YouTube live streams with Wii Sports-like avatars

The Australian Open shows its matches on YouTube as animated livestreams that depict players as Wii Sports-like avatars. The commentary and sounds on the court remain real.

The Australian Open has introduced animated live streams of its matches, which depict players as cartoon-like avatars. These are similar to the characters from the video game Wii Sports. The players have extra-large heads. The tennis balls are also significantly larger than normal. The streams are available on the tournament's YouTube channel.

The comparison between the real match broadcast (left) ...

Source: Australian Open TV / YouTube ... and the animated version with the Wii Sports-like avatars (right).

Source: Australian Open TV / YouTube

How the technology works

The "AO Animated" initiative utilises sensor technology on the courts at Melbourne Park to capture real-time data and create digital reproductions of the matches. This technology uses a total of twelve cameras to "process the silhouette of the human in real time and stitch it together at 29 points on the skeleton", as Tennis Australia's Director of Innovation, Machar Reid, told The Guardian.

The animations mimic the players' movements, the trajectory of the ball and the athletes' outfits. This allows Tennis Australia to circumvent broadcasting restrictions and offer an alternative form of transmission.

The animated streams include live commentary, crowd noise and announcements from the umpire, creating an immersive experience. The animations also include subtle mannerisms and reactions from the players to make the visualisation more authentic. The realisation of the live experience only takes place with a two-minute delay.

Naomi Osaka's clothing is not animated correctly.

Source: Australian Open TV / YouTube

Reactions from the players

The players certainly like it. Carlos Alcaraz, four-time Grand Slam champion, described the initiative as "a good alternative". Leylah Fernandez, finalist at the 2021 US Open, found the animations "funny and strange". However, she had not yet seen herself. However, she became curious after watching other players and would now like to see footage of herself as well.

The Australian Open runs until 26 January, and the animated livestreams remain a welcome feature.

Alternative broadcasts for other sports

Other broadcasters and sports have also relied on alternative broadcasts in the past. For example, CBS Sports worked with Nickelodeon on American football and the NFL to incorporate Spongebob Squarepants and Nickelodeon's famous slime animations into the games. The NFL also collaborated with Fox last year to broadcast an animated game featuring the Simpsons.