Aurora 16: Alienware has entry-level gaming notebooks again

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 9.5.2025

With the Alienware Aurora 16, Dell is offering entry-level gaming laptops again after a long time. The "stealth mode" transforms them into inconspicuous work computers.

In recent years, Alienware's Area 51 laptops have offered the best possible features and premium functions for a lot of money. With the Aurora 16, however, the focus is not just on gaming. Dell says that they are «designed for versatility» and «pack strong performance into slim form factors».

Switch from gaming to everyday mode

The versatility is reflected in the «stealth mode», which is activated via the F7 key. It switches the keyboard lighting from RGB - and possibly animated - to static white. The notebook also switches from performance mode to quiet mode. This makes the fans quieter and extends the battery life.

In «stealth mode», the keyboard backlight switches to white.

According to Dell's presentation, the «stealth mode» is used, for example, when taking the gaming laptop to university or streaming a film.

The Aurora 16X is the more expensive variant

With the Alienware Aurora 16 and Aurora 16X, Dell is offering two variants of its new notebook. The 16X has the slightly better equipment. These include a Core Ultra processor from Intel, up to 240 Hertz on the display, RGB keyboard illumination and a Full HD webcam. The available graphics cards consume up to 115 watts more power, but also deliver correspondingly more performance. The lid is also made of metal and not just the body of the case. At 2.66 kilograms, the Aurora 16X is 0.17 kilograms heavier than its cheaper sister model.

The Alienware Aurora 16 will be available from 27 May. However, Dell has not yet revealed which configurations will be available. There are only the starting prices for Germany: 1099 euros for the Aurora 16 and 1699 euros for the Aurora 16X.

The Alienware logo identifies the Aurora 16 as a gaming laptop.

