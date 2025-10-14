AI illustration, created with DALL-E (OpenAI)
Attention! Apple TV+ is now called ... Apple TV

Luca Fontana
14.10.2025
Apple has done it again: the Apple TV+ streaming service is now simply called Apple TV. That sounds harmless - until you realise that Apple TV already exists. Several times.

The problem: Apple TV is already ...

Or, as The Verge summarises succinctly: The film is «available soon on Apple TV, ahead of its premiere on Apple TV, which you can watch on Apple TV devices via the Apple TV app».

Clear so far?

Apple, HBO and the name hell

Apple is not alone in this discipline. Hollywood and tech companies seem to have a secret passion for self-sabotaging rebrandings. For example, does anyone remember the HBO fiasco?

Then there's X, formerly Twitter. Probably the most pointless rebrand of all time. As if Elon Musk had simply said: «Do something. Anything.» And someone just did it. And it was a letter that nobody can google.

Bravo. All of you.

The Plus is gone - but why actually?

Back to Apple. In its press release, the tech giant calls the whole thing a «vibrant new identity». In other words, a «vibrant» new identity. That's great. What does that mean now? I have no idea. Neither the logo nor the website have been adapted yet, and the little plus sign continues to light up everywhere.

Maybe Apple wants to simplify the brand. Or simply to annoy everyone who writes about their products in tech newsrooms every day. One thing is clear: if anyone can keep track of everything, it's probably Apple itself. Or maybe not.

Well then - have fun switching on. Or logging in. Or categorising.

Luca Fontana
