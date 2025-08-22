Asus presents first monitors with Tandem OLED

Background information
Tandem OLED is a crazy stroke of genius
by Samuel Buchmann
The Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W probably achieves a full screen brightness of over 300 nits and has a frame rate of 540 hertz. It is a harbinger of the next generation of OLED monitors.
At Gamescom, Asus presented the first monitors with a tandem OLED panel. The panel from LG achieves a higher maximum brightness and is said to be less susceptible to burn-in. The technology is already used in other displays - for example the M4 iPad Pro or new OLED TVs.
The first two screens with Tandem OLED are the Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W and the Asus ROG Strix OLED XG27AQWMG - hey Asus, your product names have definitely exceeded the limits of clarity. Both have a diagonal of 26.5 inches and a resolution of 2560 × 1440 pixels. The difference between the two models:
Asus says that the new panel of the two monitors is 15 per cent brighter than the last generation and covers a 25 per cent larger colour volume. The last WOLED generation achieved a full-screen brightness of 270 nits in my tests. Accordingly, the two new models should achieve around 310 nits - and around 1400 nits HDR peak.
The biggest advantage of Tandem OLED for many is probably the reduced burn-in risk: Asus claims a 60 per cent longer lifespan, as the panels get less hot. For this reason alone, the two Asus monitors are likely to be harbingers of the next generation. I expect that we will soon see the technology in larger screens too.
Another innovation: While WOLED monitors all had a matte coating until recently, Asus has opted for a high-gloss finish on the new models. «The manufacturer calls this TrueBlack Glossy». I was impressed by the new combination when I first saw it at Gamescom: the glossy coating looks sharper and crisper than its matte counterpart. And unlike QD-OLED, black does not turn purple when there is a lot of ambient light.
Official information on prices and availability of the two new monitors is still pending. The cheaper XG27AQWMG is rumoured to be released in the fourth quarter of 2025 and will cost USD 699. The price of the PG27AQWP-W is likely to be in the four-digit range.
My fingerprint often changes so drastically that my MacBook doesn't recognise it anymore. The reason? If I'm not clinging to a monitor or camera, I'm probably clinging to a rockface by the tips of my fingers.