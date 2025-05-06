News + Trends 37 6

Asetek's patent for all-in-one water cooling systems expires

Kevin Hofer Translation: machine translated 6.5.2025

Thanks to a patent, the Danish company Asetek had a virtual monopoly on all-in-one water cooling systems for many years. This will change when the patent expires.

If you have an all-in-one water cooling system (AIO), there is a good chance that it is equipped with an Asetek pump. This is because the Danish company has a patent that virtually secures its sole dominance in this cooling sector. Or rather: secured it. Because today, on 6 May 2025 this expires.

The patent PCT/DK2005/000310, or US8240362, granted the company almost ubiquitous rights in relation to CPU coolers with an integrated pump for all-in-one water cooling systems. It is so broad that Asetek has taken numerous manufacturers to court for patent infringement in recent years. This is why NZXT, ASUS, Phanteks and MSI, for example, work with the manufacturer on AIO.

Others, such as Alphacool or EK Water Blocks, circumvented the patent by placing the water pump and cooling plate in two different chambers within the cooler housing. However, this is more complex and involves additional production costs.

With the expiring patent, many manufacturers are likely to turn away from Asetek in order to save costs. They will save costs because they no longer have to work with the patent holder. For you as a customer, it should be good news that manufacturers can now conduct more research themselves. This should ensure that there will soon be significantly more choice when it comes to cooling designs.

Asetek itself will probably not be immediately affected by the potential loss of business - manufacturers will not be able to turn their backs on Asetek so quickly. But over time, the manufacturer, which develops cooling systems for data centres and peripherals for racing simulators in addition to AIO for consumers, will have to broaden its base.

Header image: Asetek

I like this article! 37 people like this article







