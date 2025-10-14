Are new Apple products coming this week?

Lenovo Tab Plus 256 GB Grey
Just like last year, Apple seems to be planning a "Mac Week" in which new hardware will be presented step by step. These include MacBooks, iPads and the "HomeHub"
The Vision Pro is also interesting. The design is to be retained, but the weight, wearing comfort and battery are to be improved. The AR and VR features should also benefit from the new M5 chip, including in terms of eye tracking and gesture control.
Smaller releases are also the subject of rumours: there is talk of new HomePods and the eagerly awaited «Home Hub». The new second-generation AirTags are also conceivable.
A keynote is not expected - the devices will only be announced via a press release and updates on the Apple website.
As early as this week, Apple wants to get started with the new devices, as Bloomberg claims. The new devices include an iPad Pro and a 14-inch MacBook Pro, both with Apple's in-house M5 chip. Another version of the Vision Pro is also set to be unveiled. These rumours are also supported by an article from the Portal Mac Rumors, which reports on a leak from the US communications regulator FCC. Product numbers for previously unknown Apple devices have appeared there. Even an unboxing video from Russia was spotted - although its authenticity is unclear.
The focus is on more performance, longer battery life and better integration of AI functions - but not only that: the displays on the iPad Pro are also said to be significantly brighter and consume less energy. There are also rumours of a second front camera for video calls in portrait and landscape format. The MacBook Pro is also centred around the new chip, with the 14-inch model coming first with the Basic version of the M5 chip. Apple wants to save the Pro and Max versions for next spring.
