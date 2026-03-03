News + Trends 16 5

Apple unveils two new monitors

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 3.3.2026

The Studio Display is now available in two versions. The normal one remains practically the same as before. The better one offers high-end picture quality at a painful price.

Apple is expanding its monitor range with two new models: an updated Studio Display and the Studio Display XDR. Both have a 27-inch diagonal and 5K resolution. The XDR model offers an impressive brightness of up to 2000 nits and is aimed at a professional audience. The price of at least 2899 francs or 3499 euros also fits in with this.

Normal Studio Display: disappointingly little new

The regular Studio Display continues to rely on an IPS panel with 5120 × 2880 pixels, P3 colour space and 600 nits brightness. The frame rate is still 60 hertz, and Apple has also dispensed with Mini-LED with local dimming. This is disappointing given the unchanged price of 1399 francs or 1699 euros.

In the normal Studio Displays, Apple still uses the LG UltraFine 5K panel from 2016.

Source: Apple

About the price: If you want Apple's matte display surface («nanotextured glass»), you'll have to pay an additional 300 francs or euros. The height-adjustable stand also costs an extra 250 francs or euros. In total, you can spend up to 2049 francs or 2399 euros. For a monitor with display technology that is around ten years old.

The main new features are the connections. Instead of Thunderbolt 3, Apple now uses two Thunderbolt 5 ports and two additional USB-C ports. This allows up to four studio displays to be connected in series or fast peripheral devices to be connected. However, you won't find HDMI or DisplayPort. The 12-megapixel camera continues to support Centre Stage and also has Desk View. Six speakers consisting of four woofers and two tweeters should deliver 30 per cent more bass than the previous model, according to Apple.

The connections remain minimalist. Two of the ports now support Thunderbolt 5.

Source: Apple

Studio Display XDR: mini LED and 120 hertz

The innovations in the Studio Display XDR are significantly greater. It relies on a mini LED backlight with 2304 local dimming zones. This allows the monitor to achieve up to 1000 nits in SDR and 2000 nits peak brightness in HDR. Apple also emphasises in its description that it has practically eliminated halo effects «» . The specifications and the supposedly minimal blooming sound suspiciously like the panel that LG showed at CES in the 27GM950B - but there with «only» 1250 nits peak brightness.

The Studio Display XDR is also the first Apple monitor to support the ProMotion adaptive frame rate with up to 120 hertz. There are reference modes for DCI-P3 and AdobeRGB colour spaces. Apple does not specify exactly how high the coverage is. For the HDR colour space Rec.2020, Cupertino speaks of more than 80 per cent, which is a lot. The connections are identical to the normal Studio Display: two USB-C ports with support for Thunderbolt 5 (120 Gbit/s) and two USB-C ports with 10 Gbit/s.

The Studio Display XDR should be well suited for professional applications such as image editing.

Source: Apple

The Studio Display XDR can also be optionally equipped with nano-textured glass. This increases the price from 2899 to 3199 francs or from 3499 to 3799 euros. At least the height-adjustable stand is standard here. Pre-orders start on 4 March and the new Studio Displays will be delivered from 11 March.

Header image: Apple

