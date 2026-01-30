News + Trends 14 1

Apple TV+ adapts Brandon Sanderson's "Cosmere" as a series and film project

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 30.1.2026

Apple TV+ is investing in a comprehensive fantasy universe: Brandon Sanderson's "Cosmere" is to appear in films and series in future. The deal gives the author an unusual amount of influence over the creative realisation.

Apple TV+ has secured the rights to Brandon Sanderson's «Cosmere». The streaming service is planning to turn the US bestselling author's sprawling fantasy universe into series and films. For Apple, this is a strategic foray into the highly competitive market for major fantasy franchises.

Sanderson is considered one of the most prolific and successful fantasy authors of our time. His books have sold over 50 million copies worldwide. His «Cosmere» comprises several series of novels set in different worlds and linked by a common mythology: At the centre is the splintering of a god-like entity called Adonalsium into 16 fragments - the so-called Shards - whose powers shape the different worlds and magic systems.

Film and series in development

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Apple is considering a film adaptation of the «Mistborn» series and a series adaptation of «The Stormlight Archive», two of the best-known works from Sanderson's «Cosmere». Both projects are at an early stage of development. Blue Marble Pictures, under the direction of Theresa Kang-Lowe, is to oversee the series, while no production company has yet been finalised for the films.

The «Mistborn» series tells the story of an uprising against a tyrannical empire, fuelled by allomancers who work magic by burning metals. The story offers visually spectacular action scenes and political intrigue, making it a promising candidate for a cinema adaptation.

«The Stormlight Archive» is much more extensive. The five volumes published so far (for the German translation, the books have each been split into two volumes) of the planned ten-part series are among the longest fantasy novels of the present day and centre around an order of knights, political conflicts and a complex magic system. The complexity and scope of the story suggest a multi-volume series.

Unusual amount of say

The deal between Apple and Sanderson is very different from typical adaptation contracts. After a bidding war with most of the major Hollywood studios, Apple has conceded to Sanderson to be «the architect of the universe» to be created from his books. The author will not only receive producer credits, but a real say in creative decisions.

Bestselling author Brandon Sanderson is recognised as one of the most influential fantasy writers of our time.

Source: Brandon Sanderson / Facebook

For comparison: George R.R. Martin did not have final approval rights over episodes for «Game of Thrones», which led to changes that the author later publicly criticised. Sanderson has already gained experience as a consultant for the Amazon series «The Wheel of Time», where his advice was often ignored. Things should be different at Apple.

This control could be crucial. Sanderson is known for well thought-out magic systems with clear rules that work almost like a science. Fans appreciate precisely this consistency and logic in his worlds. An adaptation that dilutes these elements would probably disappoint the Community.

Apple's attack on the fantasy competition

The «Cosmere» could become a much-needed flagship for Apple TV+. The service has celebrated success with series such as «Ted Lasso» or «Severance», but a global fantasy franchise has been lacking until now. While Amazon is investing billions in «The Lord of the Rings» and HBO is continuing the «Game of Thrones» world with «House of the Dragon», Apple now wants to join in.

It is not yet known exactly when the first productions will start and when films or series can be expected. However, given the early development phase and the usual production times for high-quality fantasy adaptations, it is likely to be at least two to three years before the «Cosmere» appears on your screen.

For the transition period, you can find some of the books in our shop.

Header image: Michael Whelan

I like this article! 14 people like this article







