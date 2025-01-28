Apple releases iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3

Opt-out instead of opt-in: Apple Intelligence is activated by default with the update to iOS 18.3. For EU users, little changes on the surface.

New version, new functions? Almost. iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 are here. Apple has released the latest updates for its mobile operating systems. Unlike the extensive updates 18.1 and 18.2, the new version brings few new features, especially for European users. Visible changes include the reintroduction of the repeat function in the calculator app and a new background image to celebrate Black History Month.

The repeat function had been removed in iOS 18, but has been reinstated based on user feedback, according to Apple. You can now perform repeated operations with the equals button again.

If you have an iPhone 16, you might also be interested in the visual intelligence enhancement. You can now add events to your calendar directly from photos of posters or flyers. This function automatically recognises the date and time of the event and adds it to the calendar. The ability to identify plants and animals has also been enhanced.

Apple Intelligence

One of the most important changes does not yet affect us, however, but is primarily relevant for US users: Apple Intelligence, the company's AI system, is now enabled by default.

Apple Intelligence includes a number of functions based on machine learning models, including the integration of ChatGPT for Siri, the creation of custom emojis, the generation of images and the summarisation of notifications. These functions are designed to help users use their devices more efficiently and intuitively.

In the EU, Apple Intelligence is not yet available. Only Mac users with an English system language can access the AI. For Switzerland, the following trick works: you can change the system language of your iPhone - and that of Siri - to "English (US)" and then restart your smartphone. You can then start the setup. My colleague Florian can provide you with detailed instructions.

The complete introduction of Apple Intelligence in the EU is expected to take place in April with the launch of iOS 18.4.

About 30 security vulnerabilities closed

In addition, iOS 18.3 fixes around 30 vulnerabilities. These include several vulnerabilities in AirPlay that could have allowed attackers to cause unexpected system crashes or corrupt the storage process. Apple has also increased security against denial of service attacks.

You can install the update by tapping on "General" in the settings and then on "Software update".