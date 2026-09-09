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Apple AirPods 5: Open-ear ANC and Apple AI in your ear

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 9.9.2026

Apple has introduced the AirPods 5 in two versions: both models feature ANC, Adaptive Audio, and Siri-AI. The more expensive version with a wireless charging case offers longer battery life and volume control directly on the earbuds.

Apple unveiled the AirPods 5 at its keynote on September 9. The update to the 2024 predecessor also comes in a budget-friendly version with active noise cancellation. According to Apple, this is designed to filter out «up to 50 percent more ambient noise» than the previous model. This means all current AirPod models now feature ANC. In addition to the headphones, new iPhones and Watches were also showcased.

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New algorithms for Adaptive ANC and better sound

In addition to improved ANC and a transparency mode that transmits voices and ambient noise, Apple has also introduced «Adaptive Audio» for the AirPods 5. Depending on the situation, this switches between ANC and transparency mode.

Traditionally without silicone, but with ANC: Apple's AirPods 5.

Source: Apple

There is also conversation awareness. If you start speaking, it lowers the playback volume. Apple states that these features are made possible by a new acoustic architecture and audio algorithms.

For the sound, Apple drew inspiration from the Pro version. There is an Adaptive EQ for «personalized spatial audio». Specifically, the sound is designed to adapt to even more different ear shapes, resulting in a more detailed and «true to the artist» reproduction.

Siri is on board

If you pair the AirPods 5 with an iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence, you can access Siri via voice command. According to Apple, the new Siri understands more personal context from Apple's Messages, Mail, or Photos apps. For example, you can ask if a certain contact recently sent you an address. Siri will search that contact's messages and then reply with the corresponding address. There is also a live translation feature in Chinese, German, English, French, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Two models, two prices

The AirPods 5 come in two versions. The more affordable one costs 119 Swiss francs or 149 euros. The more expensive one costs 139 Swiss francs or 169 euros. In return, you get five hours of battery life instead of four (and 22 hours instead of 20 with the case), as well as wireless charging for the case. Additionally, with the more expensive version, you can adjust the volume by swiping on the stem. However, both models are only IP57-rated for protection against water splashes and dust.

The more expensive version charges wirelessly.

Source: Apple

The devices are available for pre-order starting tomorrow and will ship from September 18.

Header image: Apple

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