Antigravity A1 unveiled: 360-degree drone with 8K

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 15.8.2025

With the first drone from the new manufacturer Antigravity, you can look around freely while flying using FPV goggles. It records 360-degree videos that can be flexibly edited afterwards.

Antigravity, the new sub-brand of Insta 360, has unveiled its first drone: The Antigravity A1 is basically a flying Insta360 X5. It has two ultra-wide-angle lenses at the top and bottom of the housing and films 360-degree aerial footage in 8K. Thanks to stitching algorithms, the drone remains invisible in the image. The videos can be flexibly edited afterwards.

You fly the A1 like an FPV drone with goggles, but with one crucial difference: the goggles have head tracking and the direction of flight is completely independent of the viewing direction. This means you can turn your head to look in one direction and fly in another at the same time.

To control the system, you point the grip controller in the desired direction and control the speed with a trigger. Initial practical tests with prototypes confirm that the drone offers an intuitive flying experience.

The second highlight of the 360 camera: you can concentrate fully on controlling the direction of flight and select the image section, zooms and pans afterwards. With conventional drones, you have to do all of this during the flight. For inexperienced pilots, it is often a challenge to film smooth videos with movements on multiple axes.

Exact specifications and price still unknown

One potential disadvantage of the A1 is its extremely wide-angle perspective, which is necessary for 360-degree shots. This means you have to fly very close to things if you want to have them large in the picture. Initial tests also indicate that the composite shots sometimes show artefacts or distort objects at the seam.

The «point-to-fly control» should be quick to learn.

Source: Antigravity

The Antigravity A1 is apparently not particularly fast and the safety sensors on the front are somewhat overenthusiastic about avoiding collisions. With a weight of 249 grams, the Antigravity A1 falls into operating class A1 in Switzerland (the same name is probably a coincidence). This means you can fly it without a knowledge test and it is subject to fewer restrictions than heavy drones. Incidentally, you also have to register light models.

Exact specifications are still pending. You won't be able to buy the Antigravity A1 for a few months. The market launch is planned for January 2026. Prices and bundle options are expected to be announced shortly before the release. Estimates suggest that the drone will cost around 1500 US dollars.

Header image: Antigravity

