Analogue 3D: The return of the N64 in 4K

A piece of video game history returns: Analogue unveils the Analogue 3D, a new edition of the Nintendo 64 that should delight both retro fans and technology enthusiasts. About a year ago, Analogue announced the modern version of the cult console. Now the company has revealed further details via the short news service X. The special feature: The games are displayed in razor-sharp 4K resolution thanks to FPGA technology without emulation.

The design of the Analogue 3D is strongly oriented towards the original, so that the feeling of holding your old friend in your hands again should arise. All Nintendo 64 games ever produced should be compatible regardless of the region. However, the console does not support openFGA, which means that copy-protected ROM files cannot be played. According to the manufacturer, it is designed for legacy cartridges via the cartridge slot. The Analogue 3D offers CRT reference quality on your HDTV in 4K. It is said to capture the warmth, depth and texture of every frame and provide a lag-free N64 experience.

Dedicated controller

In addition to the console, the manufacturer has also unveiled its own "8BitDo 64 Controller", which was specially developed for the console. The controller has a Hall Effect joystick and is equipped with Bluetooth LE and dual-band Wi-Fi. These joysticks use magnetic fields instead of mechanical components to detect stick movements. The big advantage: as no mechanical parts rub against each other, there is no wear and tear. This prevents so-called stick drift. This is a common problem with conventional joysticks, where the character moves by itself even though the joystick is not touched.

My colleague Flo, however, was disappointed that he could not use the "bulky original controller". This caused additional amusement and approval among our editorial team. But don't worry: the console has four original controller ports. This means you can also use original N64 controllers.

This is what the new Analogue 3D controller looks like.

The Analogue 3D features 3D OS, a new operating system developed specifically for this console and entirely in FPGA. According to the manufacturer, 3D OS offers a wide range of functions, including the ability to play N64 games in 4K resolution. The new games console measures 230 × 180 × 49 millimetres and weighs 837 grams. In addition to the power supply unit, the scope of delivery includes an HDMI and USB cable.

Pre-order possible from 21 October

According to the manufacturer, pre-orders for the console will be possible from 21 October at 5 pm our time for 249.99 US dollars plus shipping and customs costs exclusively in Analogue's online shop. Delivery is reportedly planned for spring 2025. The "8BitDo 64 Controller" is sold separately and costs an additional 39.99 US dollars. It is said to be compatible with Analogue 3D, Switch, Windows and Android. In addition to a turbo function, it also has vibration support for the Switch and Analogue 3D.

I can't tell you yet whether we'll also get the console and accessories in the shop. However, we are trying our best.

