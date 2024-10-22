AMD's new gaming chip arrives on 7 November

AMD is forging ahead: at least one processor with X3D technology will be released on 7 November. However, the manufacturer is not revealing anything more than the release date. Nevertheless, the rumour mill has been churning for weeks.

With "X3D Reimagined" AMD advertises the upcoming Ryzen 9000 X3D in a short clip. Apart from the release date of 7 November and the fact that the chips are coming for the AM5 platform and support PCIe 5.0 and DDR5, the chip designer reveals nothing. It is therefore not clear which processors are coming.

Which chips could be coming?

A look at the release of the X3D pre-generation suggests that AMD will launch the Ryzen 9950X3D, 9900X3D and 9800X3D. However, only the latter will probably be released on 7 November. Leaks in recent weeks have at least only mentioned this model. However, AMD may present the entire line-up and release the chips in stages. Or else; the other models will only be presented at the CES in January.

What specs are assumed?

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is supposed to be an eight-core processor with 16 threads. According to the rumours, the base clock frequency is 4.7 GHz. That would be 900 MHz more than the non-X3D model 9700X - on which the chip is probably based. However, the boost clock frequency of 5.2 GHz is said to be 300 MHz lower. However, this clock frequency should be possible on all eight cores. The L3 cache has 64 MB 3D V-Cache for a total of 96 MB. The TDP should also be higher and be 120 watts instead of 65 watts.

Compared to its predecessor, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D achieves 20 per cent more points in the single core in a leaked Cinebench R23 score. The multi-core score is even 28 per cent higher. It is difficult to estimate what this means in terms of games.

AMD pushes ahead

The arrival of the X3D chips of the Ryzen 9000 generation was as certain as the Amen in church. However, little time has passed since the release of the Ryzen 9000 and the announcement compared to the previous generation. In August there was still talk of an announcement at CES. Rumours then emerged in mid-October that AMD would present the CPUs on 25 October - one day after the release of the new Core Ultra 200K from Intel.

The fact that AMD is forging ahead is not particularly surprising. After all, the Ryzen 9000 series is selling poorly. The chips have fallen in price since their release - even in our country. On 20 October, AMD also officially adjusted the recommended retail price. AMD has to do something to compete with the upcoming Core Ultra 200K from Intel. The chip giant is now doing this by reducing the price and announcing the X3D processors at the same time - even though these would not be necessary in terms of performance: Intel itself states that the flagship Core 285K is five per cent slower in gaming than the 7800X3D. AMD probably just wants to set itself further apart here.