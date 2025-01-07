AMD introduces Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT

The new graphics cards from AMD are no longer in the top segment, but in the mid-range. They come with the new RDNA 4 architecture and the new FSR 4 AI upscaling. Otherwise, the chip giant has revealed very little information.

RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 are the names of AMD's first new graphics cards with the new RDNA4 architecture. This brings upgrades such as optimised computing units, new AI features and improved ray tracing. The GPUs are manufactured using the 4 nm process and once again feature a monolithic instead of chiplet design.

RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT coming by March

As already leaked in advance, AMD is closing in on its competitor Nvidia with the model designations. The cards with the last two digits 70 compete with those from Nvidia, which also end in 70.

The way AMD has positioned the cards in its portfolio, it is to be expected that the RX 9070 XT will deliver similar performance to the RX 7900 XT in classic rasteriser games. The RX 9070 will probably be slightly faster than the RX 7800 XT.

This is how AMD sees the new GPUs in the product portfolio.

AMD is not giving an exact release date. However, the cards should be released in the first quarter, i.e. March at the latest. The RX-9060 series will follow later in the year. AMD is stingy with more detailed information about the cards. The chip giant is currently providing no information on the exact performance or price. AMD probably wants to keep all options open and see what Nvidia does first.

One thing is clear: AMD needs to rethink the price. Because the new RTX 5070 from Nvidia should even beat the RTX 4090.

FSR 4 only for RDNA 4

One of the big features of RDNA 4 is the support of FSR 4. The new upscaling technology is only supported by RDNA 4 GPUs and is intended to be on a par with Nvidia's DLSS and Intel's XeSS, as it uses dedicated AI computing units. FSR 4 is intended to offer 4K upscaling with an additional performance boost. This is achieved through FSR Frame Generation and with lower latency thanks to Anti-Lag 2.

According to AMD, FSR 4 is supported by all games that already have FSR 3.1. This includes "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6", for example, but also various other AAA titles.