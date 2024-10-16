Amazon's Kindle family is getting colourful

The regular Kindle 2024 will be joined by a faster Paperwhite, a new Kindle Scribe for notes and a completely new colour edition.

Amazon's range of e-readers has not yet included a version with a colour display. This changes with the new Colorsoft Signature Edition. Amazon is also introducing a Kindle Scribe with a white border, a faster Paperwhite and the Kindle 2024.

All of the e-readers presented are currently only available in the USA or can be pre-ordered. It is still being clarified when they will be available in our shops. I will add the devices here as soon as possible.

Kindle Colorsoft Signature: colourful, bright display

The colourful e-reader is probably the most exciting of the new line. Amazon is finally launching an e-reader with a colour display. Other manufacturers, such as Rakuten with the Kobo Libra Colour, have already had one for some time.

The Kindle Colorsoft Signature is said to have rich colours and a paper-like display. The colour is said to be ideal for a better overview in the library or for highlighting text in colour. In addition, images can be enlarged easily and in an attractive resolution. The Kindle has strong contrasts in both the black and white view and the colour view.

Thanks to the colourful display, you have a better overview of your library.

Source: Amazon

The new nitride LED light guide is also very efficient and increases the brightness of the display. Conveniently, the e-reader is waterproof. The battery is said to last up to eight weeks, after which you can also charge the e-reader wirelessly.

The Kindle Colorsoft Signature costs just under 280 dollars (RRP) and will be available in the USA from 30 October.

Kindle Scribe: for notes and marginalia

The new Kindle Scribe is an e-reader and note-taking device. The screen now has white edges and makes the design look lighter. With an Amazon Pencil, you can create notes on it and write comments directly in your e-books. The latter works thanks to the Active Canvas software, which always displays the notes at the edge of the book text - even if you customise the layout of the book.

The Kindle Scribe is great for taking notes.

Source: Amazon

On the Kindle Scribe you will also find a notebook app that can make automatic adjustments to your texts. For example, it summarises texts or makes handwriting more legible if necessary.

The Kindle Scribe will be available in the USA from 4 December and costs just under 400 dollars (RRP).

Kindle Paperwhite: The most popular of the family gets faster

According to Amazon, this model is the best-selling. The screen has grown slightly compared to its predecessor and now measures seven inches instead of 6.8. But it is slightly thinner. The battery life should last up to three months. It is also waterproof. You can store thousands of books on the integrated 16 gigabyte storage space.

In addition to reading, the Kindle Paperwhite is also designed for taking notes. Amazon has also adapted the stylus for this purpose. You can now use the back of the stylus for erasing.

The back of the stylus is an eraser.

Source: Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite is available for just under 160 dollars (RRP). If you need even more storage space, prefer wireless charging and require an automatically dimming front light, you can opt for the Signature Edition of the Kindle Paperwhite. This also costs just under 200 dollars (RRP).

The classic (affordable) Kindle 2024

If you are looking for something more budget-friendly, the Kindle 2024 is available for just under 110 dollars (RRP). This is equipped with a new processor so that pages can be turned faster. It has a display with a pixel density of 300ppi and offers you 16 gigabytes of memory. At just under 160 grams, it is lightweight. The Kindle 2024 is also available in light green.