Amazon develops live-action series based on the classic video game "Wolfenstein"

Kim Muntinga 28.7.2025

The "Wolfenstein" series is considered the forefather of the first-person shooter. Now the brutal alternative history is set to conquer the series format. Amazon is relying on a team with genre experience and a premise that is hardly losing any of its topicality.

The streaming division of Amazon is venturing into another prominent gaming franchise: «Wolfenstein» is getting its own series. As the industry magazine Variety reports, Amazon MGM Studios is working on a live-action adaptation of the well-known video game franchise.

Patrick Somerville, who has made a name for himself with series such as «Station Eleven» and «Maniac», is responsible for the creative realisation. He takes on the role of showrunner, author and creator. He is supported by Kilter Films, the production team behind Amazon's successful «Fallout» series. The Swedish development studio Machine Games, which is responsible for the modern «Wolfenstein» games, is also involved as executive producer.

Much of the content remains in the dark

Amazon is holding back on details about the plot. The official description simply reads: «The story of killing Nazis is timeless.» That leaves plenty of room for speculation. But also that the hopes of many fans will be fulfilled: You may be able to expect a return of BJ Blazkowicz, the legendary protagonist of the game series. His character combines determination, tragic depth and black humour.

The series is expected to be set in an alternate timeline where Nazis threaten the world with mechs, occultism and futuristic technology: in the style of the games «The New Order» and «The New Colossus». At least that would be my first guess based on the involvement of Machine Games.

I would be very happy to see BJ Blazkowicz as the main character in the series.

However, the series is still at an early stage of development. There is currently no information on the cast, director or a possible release date.

The game series: a classic of the shooter genre

Wolfenstein is considered one of the most influential video game franchises ever. Its origins date back to 1981, but the international breakthrough came in 1992 with «Wolfenstein 3D» from Id Software: one of the first first-person shooters ever.

You take on the role of the aforementioned BJ Blazkowicz, an American soldier of Polish descent who fights his way through Nazi fortresses, battling super soldiers, occult experiments and futuristic war machines.

After several remakes and reboots, the series was reinterpreted by MachineGames in 2014. Titles such as «The New Order», «The New Colossus» and «Youngblood» shift the action to an alternative timeline in which the Nazis have won the Second World War. The games combine brutal action with a surprisingly profound story, socio-critical undertones and striking retro-futurism.

The newer parts in particular, especially «The New Colossus», are characterised by multi-layered character studies. Characters show weaknesses, humour, traumas and develop both positively and negatively. This narrative depth sets «Wolfenstein» apart from many other shooters and could also characterise the series adaptation. It would certainly be desirable.

