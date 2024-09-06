Amazfit T-Rex 3 unveiled: an ultra-watch for just 300 euros or francs

Weeks of battery life, large screen, robust design: Amazfit presents the T-Rex 3, an affordable alternative to the ultra watches from Samsung, Apple and others.

Large watches with a sporty outdoor look are all the rage. This is why classic smartwatch manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung are also launching such models on the market, for example the Galaxy Watch Ultra, which was launched a few weeks ago.

Product test Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review: not everything’s ultra fantastic by Lorenz Keller

On the other hand, specialised sports watch brands are moving more in the direction of lifestyle by focusing more on design, touchscreen operation and smart functions.

This also applies to manufacturer Amazfit, which presented the T-Rex 3 at the IFA tech fair in Berlin. Instead of a 1.3-inch screen like its predecessor, the watch now has a 1.5-inch AMOLED screen. The display is up to 2000 nits bright, which is twice as much as its predecessor. As a speciality, you can also operate the watch with gloves without any problems.

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 has a large, bright screen.

Source: Lorenz Keller

The larger housing enables the installation of a larger battery - instead of 500 mAh it is now 700 mAh. According to the manufacturer, the battery life is 27 days with typical use and 14 days with intensive use. If you allow the GPS to record every step without interruption, the battery life is between 42 and 180 hours. You can choose between three different tracking accuracies.

Supports diving up to a depth of 45 metres

Diverse sensors measure pulse, blood oxygen, sleep, heart rate variability and skin temperature, among other things. Amazfit has integrated training modes for over 170 sports. A special feature of the watch is its suitability for freediving up to a depth of 45 metres.

The T-Rex 3 is compatible with Android and iOS. The watch itself runs ZeppOS, Amazfit's own operating system. This limits your choice of additional apps, but the supplier does offer some. For example, a music download and a contactless payment system via NFC, which is supported by many credit card providers in Europe and Switzerland.

The menus are conventional and run smoothly.

Source: Lorenz Keller

Basic maps and additional maps for snow fields and terrain are also pre-installed. You can also navigate via the watch without a connected smartphone and offline or record the routes you have travelled.

The T-Rex 3 will be launched in the next few days at an official retail price of around 300 francs or euros. It is not yet clear when it will be available in our shop.