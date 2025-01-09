Amazfit shows fully-fledged smartwatch for just 100 francs or euros

The new Amazfit Active 2 costs just 100 francs or euros. Nevertheless, it should offer all the functions expected of a smartwatch or sports watch.

In September, Amazfit caused a stir at the IFA tech fair in Berlin and presented the T-Rex 3 as an alternative to the ultra watches from Samsung or Apple - and at half the price. But it can be even cheaper: at the CES in Las Vegas, the manufacturer from China is now presenting the Amazfit Active 2, which is expected to cost just 100 francs or euros.

Wireless payment, voice assistant and 160 workouts

Amazfit continues to rely on its own operating system for the watch, which significantly limits the number of apps available. Unlike Apple or Google, there is no store with applications available

The watch can track running and over 160 other sports.

Source: Amazfit

The manufacturer has therefore developed the most important functions itself - the basic features that a smartwatch or sports watch must offer, so to speak. The watch is equipped with sensors for pulse, blood oxygen and skin temperature and can track 164 different sports. Sleep can also be recorded in detail if desired.

In addition, Amazfit offers features that many inexpensive fitness trackers do not have. For example, it is possible to navigate using the watch - for example when walking in an unfamiliar city. You can make contactless payments using NFC, although Zepp Pay only works with Mastercard for the time being. Amazfit has also integrated its own AI voice assistant, Zepp Flow, which you can use to reply to messages and control applications on the watch.

A payment function via NFC is also built in.

Source: Amazfit

Battery life up to 19 days

The 270 mAh battery lasts up to 19 days in battery-saving mode. The manufacturer promises a runtime of ten days in typical everyday use with all functions. Frequent users should still manage up to five days. In continuous GPS mode, the runtime is 21 hours.

The watch weighs around 30 grams, is 9.9 millimetres thick and water-resistant to 5 ATM. This means that it does not need to be removed for washing hands or in the bath. However, it is not suitable for swimming. The 1.32-inch AMOLED screen has a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. According to the manufacturer, the screen should be very bright and achieve a maximum brightness of 2000 nits.

Thanks to classic 20-millimetre connectors, you can use almost any wristband with the watch. In the first hands-on tests, the Active 2 made an excellent impression.

The Active 2 is available immediately in the USA and will be launched worldwide in February. However, it is not yet clear exactly when it will be available in our shop. In addition to the basic version for 100 francs or euros, there will also be a premium version: This has a leather strap instead of silicone and a more robust glass.