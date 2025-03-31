News + Trends 3

Amazfit Bip 6: affordable sports watch that can do almost everything

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 1.4.2025

Anyone looking at the data sheet of the new Amazfit Bip 6 for around 80 francs or euros will ask themselves: Do I need more sports watch or smartwatch at all?

The design of the new Amazfit Bip 6 is not really original - because the original is recognisable at first glance. The Chinese manufacturer was clearly inspired by the Apple Watch. Fortunately, not when it comes to the price: the new entry-level model costs just around 80 francs or euros.

The Bip 6 is very reminiscent of the Apple Watch.

Source: Amazfit

Same bright screen as the Apple Watch

But what does a manufacturer deliver today for such a low price? On the data sheet at least, the offer seems surprisingly good: the Bip 6 has a 1.97-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 390 x 450 pixels. Amazfit gives the peak brightness as 2000 nits. This is the same value achieved by the current Apple Watch Series 10. The affordable watch should therefore also be very easy to read in the sun.

The watch uses the same sensor for recording health, sleep and sport that is also installed in the brand's current top models. According to the manufacturer, this ensures that all data is recorded in the highest possible quality.

The battery life is 32 hours when the GPS is continuously recording data. Without GPS, but otherwise with full functionality, it is two weeks - in economy mode even 26 days.

The watch tracks around 140 different sports and fitness activities.

Source: Amazfit

Own operating system with advantages and disadvantages

Despite the long battery life, the smartwatch is very light at just under 43 grams - the 340 mAh battery is not even that big. But: The new sensor is economical and Amazfit relies on its own slim operating system. This all saves power.

However, the proprietary operating system also has disadvantages: Unlike the variants from Google or Apple, there is no app store where you can download additional apps from other developers. You have to make do with what the manufacturer has integrated.

This includes, for example, tracking your pulse, heart rate variability, sleep, blood oxygen or stress. The Bip 6 has integrated special programmes for 140 types of sport as well as fitness and lifestyle activities. AI functions such as Zepp Coach and Food Logging are available free of charge.

You can use the app to scan food and track your diet.

Source: Amazfit

The GPS runs via five satellite systems: GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS and BD. Navigation in the field is also possible without an internet connection.

The entire watch can be controlled by voice command. The basic smartphone functions such as notifications, calls and music control are also integrated. An SOS emergency call is currently only available when the watch is connected to an Android device. This function is yet to be added for iOS. What is missing compared to more expensive models is NFC. This also means that there is no contactless payment function.

What has improved compared to its predecessor?

The Bip 5 has a smaller screen that is significantly less bright - it also does not have an always-on display. The new version comes with the new sensor, longer battery life and a 6-axis gyroscope. The previous model only has a 3-axis gyroscope. Offline maps, AI functions and voice control are also only available in the Bip 6. The upgrade is therefore significant overall - fortunately without Amazfit increasing the recommended retail price.

Header image: Amazfit

