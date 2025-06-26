News + Trends 3 0

Alexa voice control now works with multiple Hue bridges

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 26.6.2025

If you use several Hue bridges in your home, you were previously only able to control them indirectly using Alexa voice commands. With the new Hue app version, this is now possible directly.

The mills at Philips Hue grind slowly, but they grind. Hue integrated the long-awaited multi-bridge support into its app at the end of 2024. Until then, only one bridge per Hue account was possible. But the integration didn't feel quite finished. For example, the Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants - unlike Apple's Siri - were still only able to work with one Bridge.

With the latest update to version 5.45.125 of the Hue app, this is now changing - at least for Alexa. If you get the app from the Apple Store, the update is already available. It will probably be available in Google Play shortly. With the new app version, however, you will need to reconnect Alexa to Hue so that it can recognise additional Bridges. Hue promises that your existing automations and settings will remain the same.

Multi-bridge support was not previously available for Alexa and Google Assistant

One bridge can control around 50 Hue devices. Since the integration of multi-bridge support, you can add more bridges to your account and therefore control more lights, switches, sensors and cameras. However, each device is permanently assigned to a specific bridge - and the bridges do not communicate with each other.

This is also where the communication problem with Alexa & Co. lies, because despite multi-bridge support in the Hue app, this did not apply to the integration of the voice assistants: Alexa and Google Assistant could only be paired with one bridge, so you could only operate the devices connected to it via voice control. The latest update makes your life a little easier - at least if you don't use any third-party apps and Alexa is your favourite voice assistant.

.. and if you are not affected by general communication glitches between Alexa and Hue. In the past, however, many users have had general problems with voice control of Hue lamps with Alexa. Signify, the company behind Philips Hue, confirmed the complaints at the end of May. Fortunately, I have not experienced the problems.

As far as I know, voice control of a multi-bridge setup via Google Assistant is still not possible.

Other new features of the Hue update

According to patch notes in the Apple Store, the new app version also brings additional support for Hue lamps and a new switch that have only recently been on the market:

Wall lighting: Hue Play Wall Washer

Switch: the new version of the Smart Button

White versions of the Xamento and Adore ceiling spotlights

