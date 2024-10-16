AI Now: Lenovo relies on its own AI

Lenovo presented numerous new AI applications at its "Tech World" conference. Some of these are already market-ready and will soon be available in Europe.

Both the range of functions of Lenovo AI Now and the extensive data protection suggest that the AI tools are also aimed at business customers who do not want to entrust their trade secrets to just any cloud AI. However, they can also be helpful for private users - even if the current descriptions still leave many questions unanswered.

Lenovo AI Now: an AI directly on the PC

Lenovo AI Now is designed to take a lot of work off the hands of employees with Lenovo computers and enable interactions in natural language. The manufacturer gives the following examples:

the automation of tasks,

the management of documents,

the transcription of online meetings,

device control and

the creation of content

Voice input should make it possible to search for documents or images on the device or to compile text summaries according to your own needs. Lenovo uses the Large Language Model (LLM) from Meta for this with Llama 3.1.

In addition, AI Now can be used to adjust the screen brightness or activate productivity tools such as Eye Care mode. The virtual assistant on the computers should also benefit from the AI and help to rectify errors, among other things.

The knowledge assistant from Lenovo AI Now.

Source: Lenovo

With a so-called knowledge assistant, you can use files to create a personal database of knowledge that the AI can access and use to answer questions. If the scope of AI Now is not enough for you, you should also be able to integrate external AI applications via the tool.

Lenovo AI Now runs directly on the computer and does not require a cloud connection. This increases data protection and, according to Lenovo, should save battery consumption. When integrating cloud-based services, you should have full control over when they are accessed. Explicit consent is required for each use of cloud data. With Azure AI Content Safety from Microsoft, Lenovo wants to monitor and filter harmful content in real time in AI Now.

Lenovo AI Now will be available as a free download option for selected Lenovo AI PCs and pre-installed on some newer devices from the first quarter of 2025. The manufacturer does not specify exact requirements.

Lenovo wants to make its PC AI tools available to tablets and smartphones via "Smart Connect", which connects Android devices and Windows computers.

Lenovo Learning Zone: AI to help with learning

The manufacturer is pushing into schools with the AI-supported educational platform "Lenovo Learning Zone". Several tools are designed to facilitate "learning in and out of the classroom". These include, for example, real-time transcription, which takes over the creation of notes. The platform should also be able to convert teaching materials into notes or create quizzes from them. Personalised assessments will also be available.

The AI should help with learning.

Source: Lenovo

The Lenovo Learning Zone can synchronise data between PCs and smartphones. This means that learning materials are available across all devices. Analogue tasks on paper can be digitised and uploaded using the "Smart Scanner".

The Learning Zone also uses AI Now. This means that files are only stored locally and personal data remains under the control of the user.

The Lenovo Learning Zone will be available as a free download for selected Lenovo AI PCs from December 2024 and will be pre-installed on some systems from February 2025. This sounds to me very much like the tool will initially only be used in a private setting and that the road directly to schools is still a long one.

A suitable notebook and three concept designs

Lenovo has unveiled the ThinkPad X1 2-in1 Gen 10 Aura Edition, a new notebook designed to fulfil the requirements for AI Now. It delivers up to 48 TOPS of performance with a Core Ultra processor from Intel's Ultra 200V series. The 14-inch notebook also has access to Microsoft's Copilot+ functions. It is expected to be available from February 2025 "at an estimated starting price of €2,389 (plus VAT)." At least according to Lenovo in Germany.

The ThinkPad X1 2-in1 Gen 10 Aura Edition

Source: Lenovo

While the ThinkPad X1 is a finished device, the following three are still concepts:

Lenovo is adding an AI button to the "AI Mouse". This is intended to provide access to AI Now and thus make work processes more efficient.

The "Home AI Brain" uses AI to summarise special events for families. Ideally, the automatically generated videos are full of memories. The "brain" only acts as a control centre and allows the integration of many devices such as tablets, PCs and televisions for playback and editing.

The "AI Buddy" is a digital assistant with an "emotion-based user interface". It is designed to take care of scheduling, reminders and daily tasks, for example, and adapts its responses to the user's requests and preferences.