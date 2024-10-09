After 14 years: Rockstar Games brings "Red Dead Redemption" to the PC

"Red Dead Redemption", the popular western classic from Rockstar Games, will finally be released on PC on 29 October 2024. Players can look forward to improved graphics and the "Undead Nightmare" expansion.

Fans have been waiting a long time for this, and now the time has finally come: "Red Dead Redemption", the western classic from Rockstar Games, is galloping onto the PC. The game will be released on Steam, the Rockstar Store and the Epic Games Store on 29 October 2024. Together with the zombie story expansion "Undead Nightmare", Rockstar offers PC players the opportunity to experience John Marston's epic journey after 14 years in improved graphics.

The port was created in collaboration with Double Eleven. They were most recently responsible for the PS4 and Switch versions of the game. Originally, "RDR 1" was only released for the PS3 and Xbox 360.

More than just a port?

The PC version of "Red Dead Redemption" is to be more than just a simple port. According to Rockstar and developer studio Double Eleven, the graphics have been upgraded to showcase the beauty of the Wild West in an even higher resolution and with smoother frame rates. Among other things, 4K resolutions and high refresh rates of up to 144 Hz are supported. Ultrawide (21:9) and super-ultrawide monitors (32:9) are also supported. The graphics improvements also include an increased viewing distance and shadow quality settings. Very importantly, the PC version will also have fully customised controls for mouse and keyboard.

A classic returns

"Red Dead Redemption" is considered one of the best games of its generation and has thrilled millions of players worldwide. With 95 points, it is one of the best-rated games of all time on Metacritic.com. The user score is also very high at 9.0 out of ten. With the PC version, PC gamers now also have the chance to slip into the role of former outlaw John Marston and experience his story. Whether you are already a fan or want to get to know the game for the first time: "Red Dead Redemption" on PC is a must for all fans of open-world games and western adventures.

