News + Trends 3 4

"Adreno Control Panel" beta for Windows 11 released

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 21.5.2025

Notebooks and convertibles with Snapdragon X Elite chips will receive an interface for customising the Adreno iGPU settings. Qualcomm has released a beta version of its "Adreno Control Panel".

Qualcomm spends its Snapdragon X Elite chips a counterpart to the graphics settings interfaces offered by Nvidia, Intel or AMD. As the «Adreno Control Panel» for Windows 11 is still in the beta phase, the scope of the graphics settings is currently still manageable.

The beta offers a manageable number of graphics options.

Source: Qualcomm

The software offers a game library, lets you manage graphics profiles, offers driver updates and a system overview.

Here are updates for the iGPU driver and the control panel.

Source: Qualcomm

Although Qualcomm's graphics solution is currently not yet a match for the integrated iGPUs from Intel and AMD in terms of gaming, the software is likely to be an important milestone. If you have a device with the appropriate chip and like to play games with low quality settings, you can download the «Adreno Control Panel» beta from the Qualcomm Software Centre. However, you will need to create an account if you do not already have one.

Header image: Qualcomm

I like this article! 3 people like this article







