"Active 2": The new affordable entry-level smartwatch from Amazift

Patrick Bardelli Translation: machine translated 18.2.2025

The "Active 2" from Amazfit offers dozens of sports, regeneration and health functions. The smartwatch is available in two versions, both with a new optical sensor. The "Active 2" is the first smartwatch with the new Zepp OS 4.5 operating system.

With the Amazfit "Active 2", amateur sportswomen should be able to train just as well as ambitious athletes. The manufacturer writes this in a press release. The Chinese brand's latest model is now available for 99 euros in the standard version and 129 euros as a premium version.

According to Amazift, the watch offers comprehensive training support with over 160 sports modes, including special functions for Hyrox competitions or padel tennis. Thanks to the BioTracker 6.0 PPG sensor, "the watch provides precise data on heart rate, sleep quality and regeneration - ideal for professional training management", the manufacturer continues.

The new Active 2 with Amoled display.

Source: Amazfit

Free offline maps, extensive training support

According to Amazift, the 1.32-inch Amoled display offers a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The watch's housing and controls are made of stainless steel. The buttons are positioned low so that they do not restrict wrist movements during training. The "Active 2" is equipped with the latest generation of optical sensor. Together with the accelerometer, gyroscope and improved heart rate and sleep algorithms, the smartwatch is said to offer data measurements on a par with the Amazfit "T-Rex 3".

According to the manufacturer, the smartwatch supports over 160 types of sport: endurance, technique, strength. "The watch allows users to change views with training parameters and customise them to their individual needs." It also offers free offline maps and recognises 25 exercises for different muscle groups and evaluates the quality of strength training in terms of continuity, rhythm or stability of movements, among other things.

In addition, the "Active 2" offers free support from Zepp Coach. This training assistant based on artificial intelligence creates training plans that are customised to the user's sporting level. Alternatively, it is possible to create your own training plans and load them onto the watch. According to the press release, the "Active 2" is the first Amazfit sports watch with the new Zepp OS 4.5 operating system with intelligent voice assistant, new notification centre, system keyboard and accessible functions.

Our purchasing department is clarifying whether and when we will have the product in our range. If possible, we will then test the technology and report on it.

Header image: Amazfit

