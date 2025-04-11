News + Trends 1

A Tech Affair episode 248: Switch 2 price discussion, "A Minecraft Movie", "Commandos: Origins"

Philipp Rüegg Translation: machine translated 11.4.2025

How steep are the prices for the Switch 2 and the games really? What is the "Minecraft" film good for non-fans and how much tactical fun is there in "Commandos: Origins"? All this and more in this episode.

The announcement of the Switch 2 and the new games brought smiles to everyone's faces - but not so much the price. Both the console and some games are more expensive than ever before - at least at first glance. We look back at Nintendo's past and categorise them. Concert tickets will become less expensive if you no longer have to take out additional insurance. The Ticketcorner co-owner Eventim has been accused of unfair practices.

Luca watched "A Minecraft Movie" - together with a primary school class. You can guess three times who clapped at the end of the film and who didn't. In contrast, he is full of praise for "Paradise". The less you know about it, the better. Nevertheless, he reveals a few details about the new Disney Plus series. Above all, however, that you shouldn't be fooled by the generic trailer.

We played "Commandos: Origins". The indirect successor to the real-time tactics war series that made gamers' hearts beat faster in the late 90s and early 2000s. It still succeeds today, thanks to great graphics and tricky levels.

