A Tech Affair episode 231: The 5 most important tech events of the year

Brazen price hikes, eras coming to an end and business strategies that offend fans. Many events in the tech world caused a stir in 2024. We talk about the five most important ones in this episode.

2024 was a turbulent year - for the tech world and elsewhere. We took a look back at the last 12 months and picked out the topics that have moved us and the Digitec community the most.

The news review is the first of three podcasts with which we round off the year. Next up are our favourite series and films. We finish with our top 3 best games of the year.

Topics

[00:01:33] Tech events 1

[00:09:58] Tech events 2

[00:20:20] Tech events 3

[00:27:04] Tech events 4

[00:38:19] Tech events 5

Here is an overview of all Tech Affair episodes.

Where can you find the podcast?

"A Tech Affair" is available as a separate podcast feed. If you want to listen to it together with our other podcasts, you can subscribe to the "Digitec Podcasts" feed. You can find "A Tech Affair" via any podcast app such as Spotify, Pocketcasts or Apple Podcast.

You can also click on "Follow author" below to make sure you never miss a new episode. You can also reach us on Discord.

You can find our podcast equipment at the following link.

Teaser image: Yohan Marion/Unsplash