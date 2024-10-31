A Tech Affair episode 225: mini Mac Mini, Apple Intelligence, 20 years of "GTA San Andreas" and "WoW", "CoD: Black Ops 6"

Macs are getting faster, smaller and even cheaper. Apple Intelligence reaches Switzerland. "GTA San Andreas" and "World of Warcraft" celebrate their 20th anniversary and we revel in nostalgia.

Apple has unveiled new, faster iMacs, cute little Mac Minis and more affordable MacBook Pros. We are delighted, but are scratching our heads over certain design decisions. Apple's AI finds its way to Switzerland, but only in English. It's not the smartest yet, but it has interesting approaches. Then we look back to 2004, when two monumental games appeared: "GTA San Andreas" and "World of Warcraft", which took the world and our hearts by storm.

"Like a Dragon: Yakuza" is a new Amazon Prime series centred around the iconic Japanese game series. Unfortunately, it fails to capture the special vibe of the original.

Opinions on "Dragon Age The Veilguard" are also divided. The fourth instalment in the role-playing game series breaks new ground. On the other hand, the campaign of "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6" could be the game surprise of the year. It is one of the best the series has ever produced.

Topics

[00:02:18]

New Macs

[00:15:30] Apple Intelligence tried out

[00:31:43] 20 years of "GTA San Andreas" and "World of Warcraft"

[00:53:48] Series tip: "Like a Dragon: Yakuza"

[01:04:31] Game tip 1: "Dragon Age The Veilguard"

[01:17:04] Game tip 2: "CoD: Black Ops 6"

