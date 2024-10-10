A Tech Affair episode 222: Play Store gets broken into, Nintendo alarm clock, "Beckham", "Silent Hill 2"

Google must open the Play Store for alternative app stores. Nintendo has unveiled a gaming alarm clock. The documentary "Beckham" even inspires football snobs and "Silent Hill 2" is the perfect remake - for most people.

Google is facing major changes. Epic has taken legal action to ensure that the Play Store must also include alternative stores in future. The consequences for Google and Android users could be immense. Even more far-reaching would be the splitting up of Google - which is currently being discussed in the USA. "Kaos" is already over again. The Netflix series is being cancelled after just one season. Alarmo is brand new. The surprisingly presented alarm clock from Nintendo brings "Super Mario" noises into the bedroom and proves that Nintendo can still be weird

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" only worked moderately well as a series. An ambitious filmmaker thought the same thing and edited it into a two-and-a-half-hour film. The four-part documentary "Beckham" about football legend David Beckham is twice as long. Even if you're not interested in football or the Spice Girls, you'll love it.

For horror fans, we have two tips this week. The first is called "Silent Hill 2" and is the remake of the PS2 game of the same name. Some love it, others feel a bit like a cartographer. In "Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit", on the other hand, you try to free your father from the clutches of murderous killer robots.

Topics

[00:01:42] Google must open Play Store

[00:21:25]

"Kaos" is cancelled

[00:31:21]

Nintendo alarm clock

[00:43:31] Film tip: "Obi-Wan Kenobi" fancut

[00:57:04] Series tip: "Beckham"

[01:06:02] Game tip 1: "Silent Hill 2"

[01:17:02] Game tip 2: "Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit"

